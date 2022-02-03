Gift for cold case unit at McLennan County Sheriff’s Office

Robinson resident Patti Beaty (front row, second from left) stands alongside Capt. Steve January (left) and Sheriff Parnell McNamara (front row, center) and McLennan County Sheriff’s Office members after donating $6,000 to the sheriff’s office cold case unit to help support the unit’s efforts to solve older cases.
She and her husband, Charles Beaty, were inspired to donate after hearing of the unit’s success in solving the 1982 murder of 17-year-old Beth Bramlett near Axtell.
McNamara said the unit has solved nine murder cases since its inception four years ago. January is the head of the cold case unit.
