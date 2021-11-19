Girl, 3, becomes family's 8th adopted child at McLennan County Adoption Day

Tracy and Richard Mills Jr. appeared before a family law judge Friday with the 3-year-old girl they have raised since she was a baby and made it official: Jamie would be their daughter under the law as well as in their hearts.
Jamie was one of 20 foster children officially adopted Friday as part of McLennan County Adoption Day, held at a festively decorated hall at the Base at the Extraco Events Center. Volunteers kept the children busy with a Disney theme, games and a visit from Santa and Marigold, the Baylor bear mascot.
For Jamie's new parents, the scene was nothing new: She is the eighth foster child the Waco-area family has adopted, and their seventh through the adoption day event.
“It is a very fun event for all the kids, they love it,” Tracy Mills said. “It doesn’t feel as scary as when you go into court to do a private adoption. It doesn’t feel as scary and intimidating because everyone is having so much fun and the kids are enjoying it.”
In addition to a biological son who recently turned 27, the couple has adopted foster children ages 3 to 14, all of whom are all related to them.
“We are not a typical foster family, we are a kinship foster family,” Mills said. She said adopting in those circumstances is a "mashup of emotions."
“Because it is kinship, it may be different for us than for other families," she said. "We feel a sadness for the parents who are losing their child and for the fact that the child is not going to be raised in a traditional family setting with biological connections. But you are happy, because the child is in a better situation and they are able to have an opportunity to bond and grow, which they might not have gotten at their biological home.”
The family is made up of a sibling group of three, two sibling groups of two, and one additional child. Mills said they were able to keep some family relationships alive and give the children a chance to grow up knowing their family.
“That bond has been important and the reason why we have a big family,” Mills said.
Friday was the 14th annual McLennan County Adoption Day, an event started through Baylor Law School's Public Interest Legal Society. Volunteers through the law school prepare the event, which also included state child welfare officials and Child Protective Service Judge Nikki Mundkowsky.
McLennan County Child Protective Services Adoption Supervisor Jessica Gonzalez said the event was held in conjunction with National Adoption Month.
“For these children, even though they’ve had struggles and hardships, they have found their light at the end of the tunnel,” Gonzalez said.
According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, in the 2021 fiscal year, 4,586 children were adopted, including 127 in McLennan County.
In that same year, DFPS reported that 357 children in McLennan County and 15,987 throughout Texas were removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect.
Throughout the state of Texas 2,902 children are waiting to find permanent adoptive homes.
DFPS encourages those who are interested in becoming foster-to-adopt parents to visit www.adoptchildren.org for more information.
Mills hopes others are able to open their homes to children who are in need of a family.
“There are so many kids out there that are in placements and they don’t know what tomorrow brings,” Mills said. “Until kids have that settlement of knowing this is home, until they know that they aren’t going to have to leave again, they can’t be themselves.”