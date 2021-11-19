Girl, 3, becomes family's 8th adopted child at McLennan County Adoption Day

Tracy and Richard Mills Jr. appeared before a family law judge Friday with the 3-year-old girl they have raised since she was a baby and made it official: Jamie would be their daughter under the law as well as in their hearts.

Jamie was one of 20 foster children officially adopted Friday as part of McLennan County Adoption Day, held at a festively decorated hall at the Base at the Extraco Events Center. Volunteers kept the children busy with a Disney theme, games and a visit from Santa and Marigold, the Baylor bear mascot.

For Jamie's new parents, the scene was nothing new: She is the eighth foster child the Waco-area family has adopted, and their seventh through the adoption day event.

“It is a very fun event for all the kids, they love it,” Tracy Mills said. “It doesn’t feel as scary as when you go into court to do a private adoption. It doesn’t feel as scary and intimidating because everyone is having so much fun and the kids are enjoying it.”

In addition to a biological son who recently turned 27, the couple has adopted foster children ages 3 to 14, all of whom are all related to them.

“We are not a typical foster family, we are a kinship foster family,” Mills said. She said adopting in those circumstances is a "mashup of emotions."