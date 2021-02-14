Girl becomes Eagle Scout, a first for McLennan County

For the first time in McLennan County, a girl has earned the rank of Eagle Scout, just two years after she got the chance to join a Scouting program previously limited to boys.
Jillian Nemec, a Midway High School senior and water polo team co-captain, became one of the first girls to join Troop 308 in Waco two years ago, after Boy Scouts of America started admitting girls into its flagship program, also changing the program's name from Boy Scouting to Scouts BSA. Nemec powered through the various merit badges and other requirements needed to earn the Eagle Scout rank before turning 18, and wound up far exceeding the requirements.
It is a bittersweet achievement, she said. On one hand, she accomplished her goal. On the other, she had very little time as a Scout. Others generally start the program closer to age 11, and even then, a rush to meet the requirements before turning 18 is by no means uncommon.
“I am planning on staying involved for a little while as an assistant scoutmaster, so I’ll get to be with the girls a little bit longer,” Nemec said. “And then I’m going to have to go on to college.”
Like many other girls who joined, she had gone camping with her two brothers when they were Cub Scouts and wished she could join in. The Cub Scouting program for younger children also was opened up to girls in recent years. Nemec said that once she was named the first senior patrol leader for the Troop 308 girl troop, she had a chance to sharpen her leadership skills in a way she had not experienced before.
Nemec managed to make it to Eagle without requesting an extension past her 18th birthday, an option available only temporarily to members who joined while 16 or older in 2019, the year the program was opened up to girls. The organization offered the extension after determining the minimum time needed to complete the rank would be 19 to 20 months. In about that time, Nemec managed to earn 41 merit badges, 20 more than required for the Eagle Scout rank.
“She’s one of those people who’s driven to do a lot and to do it well,” Scoutmaster Melody Terrell said.
Terrell first became involved in Scouting when her son, now 22, joined as a child. When Troop 308 started up its girl troop and she had the opportunity to become scoutmaster, she jumped at the chance to remain involved in an organization she loves.
“At first there was great fear, because they didn’t understand we weren’t going to be part of a boy troop,” Terrell said. “People who love Scouting were afraid their sons would somehow not have that same experience, would lose something when the girls joined.”
She said Nemec and two friends, Kaylee Cooper and Delaney Bullock, among the oldest in the troop, took the reins to help the younger girls learn the skills they need to thrive in Scouting. They have even won two years in a row at an annual competition that brings Scouts from multiple troops together.
“Part of it is that we don’t want to be embarrassed,” Nemec said. “We always show the boys what’s up, that we can do it.”
After getting to the Life Scout rank, one short of Eagle, one of the major requirements to advance is to plan and carry out a "service project helpful to any religious institution, any school, or your community."
Terrell said Eagle Scout projects should first and foremost give the Scout a chance to use their leadership skills to develop, plan and then deliver on their chosen project, recruiting volunteers and raising the money needed to make it happen.
Nemec chose a project for Talitha Koum Institute, a Waco nonprofit specializing in therapy for children up to age 5 who have experienced trauma. She chose to do her project for Talitha Koum after volunteering there with her church.
“Eagle Scouts want to do a project that you will find terribly useful,” Talitha Koum Executive Director Susan Cowley said. “They ask good questions. They find out what you’re interested in, what your needs are.”
The nonprofit asked Nemec to take on building two music walls, one in the pre-K playground and one in the infant playground. The walls are covered in pots, pans, chimes, cake molds and other items that children can use to make sounds.
“The kids absolutely love it because every item on the music wall sounds different to them when they hit it, and they realize it’s cause and effect,” Cowley said. “Some of it is more musical than others.”
Nemec started planning her project in September and completed it last month. She and the volunteers she led racked up more than 300 hours of work in the process.
Cowley said the projects are a “real boon” to nonprofits that would struggle to take on similar work with their own staff and resources.
“Of course Eagle Scouts are exceptional young people, always,” Cowley said. “Once they get going and they have a plan approved, you really don’t have to worry that it won’t be fulfilled.”
To make the project fit Talitha Koum’s needs, Nemec had to stick with a muted color palate and avoid anything too stimulating, which could easily unsettle the children it is intended to help.
“It helps with brain development, and it’s a form of music therapy that will help with their trauma they’ve been through,” Nemec said.
When she presented the project proposal to regional Scout officials for approval, they did not realize how large the walls would be and recommended she add something, which ended being a pair of benches built from from scratch for teachers to use while at the playground. Cowley said the benches are a welcome addition, giving teachers a place to sit down while caring for younger kids, including infants.
“They are on their feet almost 7 hours,” Cowley said.