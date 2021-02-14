Girl becomes Eagle Scout, a first for McLennan County

For the first time in McLennan County, a girl has earned the rank of Eagle Scout, just two years after she got the chance to join a Scouting program previously limited to boys.

Jillian Nemec, a Midway High School senior and water polo team co-captain, became one of the first girls to join Troop 308 in Waco two years ago, after Boy Scouts of America started admitting girls into its flagship program, also changing the program's name from Boy Scouting to Scouts BSA. Nemec powered through the various merit badges and other requirements needed to earn the Eagle Scout rank before turning 18, and wound up far exceeding the requirements.

It is a bittersweet achievement, she said. On one hand, she accomplished her goal. On the other, she had very little time as a Scout. Others generally start the program closer to age 11, and even then, a rush to meet the requirements before turning 18 is by no means uncommon.

“I am planning on staying involved for a little while as an assistant scoutmaster, so I’ll get to be with the girls a little bit longer,” Nemec said. “And then I’m going to have to go on to college.”