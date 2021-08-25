Girl Scouts mobile STEM program launches in Waco with Rapoport Foundation grant

According to the press release, children begin believing that “math is for boys, not girls” as early as the second grade and by the time they reach high school 41% of girls count themselves out of STEM jobs.

Troop 7511 Scout Lucille Pethel, 13, of Waco, said she already loves science and math and that science is her favorite subject.

“Science is very important, especially now with everything that is happening,” Lucille said. “More people are realizing we need science more than anything.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She said knowing how to properly manage and create technology is important and that STEM programs offer a foundation to everything we use in our lives.

“Engineering and mathematics, we need that in everyday life,” Lucille said. “You wouldn’t have anything if someone wasn’t engineering your stuff and using math and science and technology to make it.”

Lucille, who has been in Girl Scouts eight years, said teaching girls STEM lets them know they can do anything boys can.