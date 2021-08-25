Girl Scouts mobile STEM program launches in Waco with Rapoport Foundation grant

Girl Scouts of Central Texas is aiming to encourage young girls to learn about science, technology, engineering and math activities by introducing a Mobile STEM Experience Center, which will bring engaging activities right to the hands of local troops.
The program has been successful in San Angelo and will create opportunities for local girls to develop new passions, said Megan Bowman, STEM program specialist for the Girls Scouts of Central Texas. Bowman will drive the program's bright green van around to troops, offering 10 programs allowing girls to build robots, learn computer coding, conduct experiments with electricity, explore animal ecosystems or outer space, and more. The content is intended to complement the education girls get at school.
“We have quite a few girls in McLennan County who are registered as girl scouts and with financial barriers, geographic and even education gaps stemming from COVID, there was a need for STEM programs,” Bowman said.
The program is in partnership with the Rapoport Foundation, which awarded the Girl Scouts of Central Texas a grant to launch the mobile center in this region, which serves 200 girls in Bell, Bosque, Coryell, Falls, Lampasas, Limestone and McLennan counties, according to a press release on the program.
“We see that as girls are going through school they get less and less encouraged to pursue STEM careers,” Bowman said. “So by continuously exposing them to STEM and making it fun, they are more likely to pursue these programs in the future.”
According to the press release, children begin believing that “math is for boys, not girls” as early as the second grade and by the time they reach high school 41% of girls count themselves out of STEM jobs.
Troop 7511 Scout Lucille Pethel, 13, of Waco, said she already loves science and math and that science is her favorite subject.
“Science is very important, especially now with everything that is happening,” Lucille said. “More people are realizing we need science more than anything.”
She said knowing how to properly manage and create technology is important and that STEM programs offer a foundation to everything we use in our lives.
“Engineering and mathematics, we need that in everyday life,” Lucille said. “You wouldn’t have anything if someone wasn’t engineering your stuff and using math and science and technology to make it.”
Lucille, who has been in Girl Scouts eight years, said teaching girls STEM lets them know they can do anything boys can.
“It’s very important that girls get to do it as well,” she said. “STEM used to be really for … boys so it's really important that girls learn it because schools might not teach them all this stuff, maybe because they don’t have the right equipment, but it is also important for the representation that it gives, showing that girls can do anything that they put their mind to.”
As Bowman makes trips to local troops, she will bring along everything they need to participate in the program.
“Take advantage of it because it is free and we are very lucky to be able to provide,” Bowman said. “Even if girls aren’t interested in STEM it is still fun and it isn’t something they might be able to get to do at school.”
Of the 10 programs available, five are also available for virtual reservations. Troops can learn more at www.GSCTX.org/STEM.
Troop 7511 leader Wendy Pethel said her Scouts like to participate in science activities.
“We are very interested in STEM programs,” Pethel said. “We really foster that with trips to NASA every couple of years. We tell them that science is really cool and they should be interested in it.”