Giving deserving recognition to nurses

Nursing is already a demanding profession. Add the challenge of taking care of patients during the COVID-19 pandemic and it’s apparent nurses are special individuals.

Providing excellent care and compassion are hallmarks of great nursing professionals. The impact they have on their patients is huge and deserves to be celebrated. The pandemic took an emotional toll on all of us, nurses included, but they persevered despite the challenges.

During National Nurses Week, the Waco Tribune-Herald takes the opportunity to recognize the outstanding work done by nursing professionals in the Waco area with this special section named Nurses: The Heart of Health Care. National Nurses Week is May 6 to May 12, which is the birthday of revered nurse Florence Nightingale.

In these pages you’ll meet nurses from a variety of settings, from intensive care units to oncology clinics to home health care. All of them display high levels of care for the patients they serve and they share stories of some of the challenges they faced during the pandemic.