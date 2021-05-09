Giving deserving recognition to nurses

Nursing is already a demanding profession. Add the challenge of taking care of patients during the COVID-19 pandemic and it’s apparent nurses are special individuals.
Providing excellent care and compassion are hallmarks of great nursing professionals. The impact they have on their patients is huge and deserves to be celebrated. The pandemic took an emotional toll on all of us, nurses included, but they persevered despite the challenges.
During National Nurses Week, the Waco Tribune-Herald takes the opportunity to recognize the outstanding work done by nursing professionals in the Waco area with this special section named Nurses: The Heart of Health Care. National Nurses Week is May 6 to May 12, which is the birthday of revered nurse Florence Nightingale.
In these pages you’ll meet nurses from a variety of settings, from intensive care units to oncology clinics to home health care. All of them display high levels of care for the patients they serve and they share stories of some of the challenges they faced during the pandemic.
Earlier this year, the newspaper invited readers to nominate nurses who made a difference in their life or in the life of a loved one during 2020. Our readers then selected the first of our 10 honorees. The other nine honorees were selected by a three-person panel with expertise in healthcare and nursing. The independent panel included: Carena Chai, DO, FAARP, faculty member with Waco Family Medicine; Becky Hartley, DNP, RN, CPAN, NEA-BC, director of surgical services at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Hillcrest; and Robin Oakes, human resources manager at Waco Cardiology Associates.
The 10 honorees are Danielle Allen, Missy Cammack-McCartney, Kristen Cunningham, Amberly Hawkins, Marcie McCaig, Jennifer Owens, Laura Schmidt, Brooke Scott, Sara Slocum and Alexis Trayler. Kristen Cunningham and Marcie McCaig were unavailable to be profiled.
This section honors these nurses, and the colleagues they represent, for the care and compassion they exhibit daily.