Global patterns seen as Waco hits longest triple-digit temperature streak since 2011

Waco hit its 27th day in a row over 100 degrees Thursday, the fifth-longest streak in its history.

The triple-digit daily highs have persisted since July 2, marking the longest streak since the record-setting heat wave and drought of summer 2011, which had 44 consecutive days above 100.

Meanwhile, 62% of McLennan County is listed in "exceptional" drought, the most extreme category listed by the U.S. Drought Monitor. Waco Regional Airport has received practically no rain in July and only 8.9 inches all year, or 12.5 inches less than usual year to date.

But Waco is hardly alone in Texas or even in the Northern Hemisphere in feeling the heat this summer. Nearly 50 million Americans are under the National Weather Service's extreme heat warning, according to the federal website heat.gov.

Climate scientists at Texas A&M University say most of North America and Western Europe are experiencing one of the hottest summers on record.

“The ongoing summertime heat is global, in Europe and Asia as well,” said Yangyang Xu, an assistant professor in the Texas A&M University Department of Atmospheric Sciences, in a July 20 interview.

In addition to low pressure over Alaska and high pressure over the Western U.S., Xu said that an ocean current pattern in the Pacific Ocean, La Niña, had continued from last year into this year.

“La Nina tends to be associated with hotter than normal temperatures in Texas and the other states around the Gulf of Mexico,” Xu said.

Still, he said this summer's heat has been extreme.

"It is a mystery to me why we have seen so many days in a row with temperatures of 100 to 105," Xu said. "Usually there's a break with some thunderstorms."

Texas State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon, also based at A&M, agreed that high pressure conditions in the atmosphere this month have kept Texas and much of North America hot.

“There’s a trough over Alaska and a ridge over the Western U.S.,” he said. He added that parts Alaska and China as well as Eastern Europe are experiencing cooler-than-usual while other regions roast.

Nielsen-Gammon also sees longer-term influences on this summer's widespread global heat. He pointed to the 2 degree overall rise in average global temperatures across the Northern Hemisphere that has taken place during the last 150 years, coinciding with greenhouse gases, industrialization, factories and people burning fossil fuels to generate electricity and power vehicles

Xu also said that neither the record setting freeze across Texas in February 2021, nor the milder freeze in February this year, was directly correlated with the heat wave this summer.

“Treat the events independently,” Xu said. “These events are extreme and not directly correlated, even in the same year.”

Xu could not point to any other ongoing phenomena that could be causing the continuing heat over North America and Western Europe, coinciding with slightly cooler temperatures in Eastern Europe, China and Alaska.

“Only when we have the full data set" of all temperature, pressure and rainfall data of the world for the summer, Xu said, "will we be able to analyze and model and determine the actual cause of the heat wave."

Solar astronomers note that while sunlight drives weather and climate, any increase in solar brightness from week to week and month to month is very slight.

“The incoming sunlight obviously provides nearly all the energy in the Earth’s complete ecosystem, so any change would indeed be important,” Brian Skiff, a solar astronomer with the Lowell Observatory, said in July 14 email.

However, over the last several decades, as climate scientists and other scientists have worked out Earth’s energy budget regarding climate change, Skiff wrote, it has become clear that the variation in the total output of the Sun is tiny, only a few hundredths of a percent.

“By implication, regional and seasonal effects, such as (the heat wave in Waco), are unrelated to any change in the solar output,” Skiff wrote. “Instead they result from the complex interaction of the land/ocean/atmosphere system, including the increase in the greenhouse gases that humanity is putting into the system.”

The city of Waco has responded to the heat wave by opening cooling centers when the heat index or apparent temperature is forecast to be 105 degrees or hotter.

The Waco Multipurpose Facility at 1020 Elm Ave. is designated as a cooling center Friday from noon to 7 p.m. The Sul Ross Community Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave., will be the cooling center this weekend at the same times.

Ryan Dirker, assistant director in the Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management, said nine people used the cooling center last weekend, and a handful through the week.

“Opening a cooling center is a just-in-case thing, we want to have it open just in case people need it,” Dirker said.

He added that in absence of brownouts, or electricity going out rotating through neighborhoods for periods of 30 to 45 minutes, he doesn’t expect many people to use the cooling centers.

“With the power staying on, most people can remain comfortable indoors,” he said.

Dirker also said that statewide power grid operator ERCOT recently told cities that no brownouts are expected in coming weeks.