Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries is going back to where it all began nearly 70 years ago, when it opened its first Waco location at 1000 E. Waco Drive. The site is getting a major overhaul that features Community Connect, a job training spot with meeting space, a computer lab and free Wi-Fi access.

"Goodwill is going home to its roots, bringing critical job skills programs and community resources to those who live and work in East Waco and surrounding areas," a Heart of Texas Goodwill press release says.

Bounds Commercial Construction secured a building permit valued at nearly $2 million to complete the task. For that, Goodwill is getting a larger area for donation processing, dedicated employee break room, new bathrooms, improved LED lighting and a redesigned sales floor.

"The face of East Waco Drive hasn't changed much … despite its population and economic growth. It's the right time for us to bring our donors and customers something fresh and new. We hope this will be a catalyst for further area development," said Shannon Wittmer, president and CEO of Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries, which serves 20 counties.

The press release says the complex on East Waco Drive served as the local Goodwill's first local headquarters when its doors opened in 1955. Records at the McLennan County Appraisal District show the building first covered 9,900 square feet, but now occupies 25,833 square feet, with additions over the years. Headquarters have shifted to New Road and Bagby Avenue.

Heart of Texas Goodwill spokesperson Christina Swanson said contractors discovered promotional material indicating professional wrestling matches were hosted at 1000 E. Waco Drive, though it is unclear whether it was before or after Goodwill arrived. She laughed and said Goodwill has locked away the items for safe keeping.

Swanson said it is not uncommon for Goodwill to receive donations of considerable value, including jewelry, fur coats and sports memorabilia. She said Goodwill has an e-commerce division that authenticates items before placing them on the shopgoodwill.com auction site.

"We once received a basketball signed by Brittney Griner," Swanson said, referencing the WNBA and former Baylor University basketball standout. "You never know what you're going to get."

Space on Waco Drive once occupied by the e-commerce division will become home to Community Connect, where Goodwill hopes to provide employment and education services to the community, though it has not provided program details. Community Connect also will provide space for other nonprofits and service organizations to assist people in need.

The press release says Goodwill conducted a community needs assessment to secure feedback from stakeholders across its 20-county region.

"The assessment results and direct feedback from Waco leaders led Goodwill to create a collaborative space where resources and services could be accessed in a traditionally underserved area of Waco," the press release says.

Community Connect will have a 2,700-square-foot open meeting space, a computer lab with free Wi-Fi access, two training rooms and a suite of offices where organizations may host private counseling sessions.

"This is a brand new concept, new to Goodwill in general, to provide a facility where we can do job skills training or social services. It's welcome to everybody," Swanson said. "Clients often need multiple avenues of help, and this is where we can host workshops and job fairs, where people can work on their resumes, look for a job or take online classes."

Swanson said Goodwill constantly seeks to refresh retail stores and expand services, and that "very generous donors" make both possible.

Renovations to the Waco Drive facility should come to a close by the end of June, "knock on wood," Swanson said.