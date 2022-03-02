GOP voters favor incumbents Kelly, Luna in McLennan County judicial races

In the county court-at-law race, with 33 of 34 vote centers reporting, Luna had 13,451 votes or 63.5% of the total. Challenger Kristi DeCluitt had 7,717 votes or 36.5% of the total.

Luna, 32, worked as a civil attorney for the Carlson Law Firm for five years and has already helped ease the backlog of civil cases in the county's courts-at-law.

"I am thankful to the Lord for this result and am thankful for all my supporters who took the time and energy to support me," Luna said. "And I thank Mrs. DeCluitt for running a tough race. I am looking forward to continue serving and doing the work of the court."

DeCluitt, who previously ran unsuccessfully for 19th State District Court, served two terms as justice of the peace in McLennan County and is a former assistant city attorney in Waco and College Station. She has applied to the governor's office for appointment as judge of the newly created 474th State District Court, which will come on board in McLennan County on Oct. 1.