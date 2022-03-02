GOP voters favor incumbents Kelly, Luna in McLennan County judicial races

Two appointed McLennan County judges won overwhelming support from the voters Tuesday, with each declaring victory to claim new four-year terms.
Susan Kelly, whom Gov. Greg Abbott appointed judge of 54th State District Court in December 2020, and Ryan Luna, appointed by McLennan County commissioners in June as judge of the county's new County Court-at-Law No. 3, breezed by their respective opponents in the Republican primary.
Neither has a Democratic opponent in November.
Kelly, 59, who presides over one of the county's two felony criminal courts, won 15,358 votes, or 75% of the total, with 33 of 34 vote centers reporting. Her challenger, Christi Hunting Horse, a 47-year-old prosecutor and former Navy officer, won 5,124 votes or 25% of the total.
Kelly said she worked hard to get the job and worked even harder to keep it.
"And now I can go back to work hard at this job and not campaign anymore," she said. "I need to get back to work. The voters have spoken and it is a wonderful thing. I feel good. It was a team effort to get the appointment and it was a team effort to win this race. I am really blessed."
Kelly was selected to fill the unexpired term of Judge Matt Johnson, who was elected to Waco's 10th Court of Appeals. She worked as staff attorney in the intermediate appellate court, is a former felony prosecutor, a former criminal defense attorney and is board certified in criminal law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.
In the county court-at-law race, with 33 of 34 vote centers reporting, Luna had 13,451 votes or 63.5% of the total. Challenger Kristi DeCluitt had 7,717 votes or 36.5% of the total.
Luna, 32, worked as a civil attorney for the Carlson Law Firm for five years and has already helped ease the backlog of civil cases in the county's courts-at-law.
"I am thankful to the Lord for this result and am thankful for all my supporters who took the time and energy to support me," Luna said. "And I thank Mrs. DeCluitt for running a tough race. I am looking forward to continue serving and doing the work of the court."
DeCluitt, who previously ran unsuccessfully for 19th State District Court, served two terms as justice of the peace in McLennan County and is a former assistant city attorney in Waco and College Station. She has applied to the governor's office for appointment as judge of the newly created 474th State District Court, which will come on board in McLennan County on Oct. 1.
Hunting Horse spent four years in the Navy, where she worked as an assistant staff judge advocate and a trial defense attorney in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps. She also was a law clerk for a federal judge in North Carolina, was staff attorney for six years for the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Virginia and worked two years as an attorney and ethics and compliance adviser with top secret security clearance for the FBI in Washington, D.C.