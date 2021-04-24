Gospel Cafe marks 25 years serving Waco neighborhood with same simple, nourishing mission

Inside the Gospel Cafe, volunteers wearing masks are busy in the kitchen cooking up chili cheese dogs, lining up trays of freshly baked brownies and packing to-go boxes. Outside, community members have started to line up outside the little powder blue house at the corner of South 10th Street and Cleveland Avenue.

The operation quietly celebrated its 25th year of service April 15, and its mission has remained the same since members of CrossTies Ecumenical Church bought the abandoned home near downtown in the 1990s with the hope of providing hot meals to neighbors in need.

“It was important for the cafe to be in an area where it was needed,” said John Cowley, who was the lawyer who helped close the deal on the property near the Kate Ross Homes public housing complex, and has remained involved.

The house was renovated to include a kitchen and dining space for guests to sit down and eat, and it opened in 1996. While the pandemic has forced a shift to to-go meals, the simple act of sitting down to a meal is one that many guests experiencing financial hardship otherwise might not experience as often.