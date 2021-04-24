Gospel Cafe marks 25 years serving Waco neighborhood with same simple, nourishing mission

Inside the Gospel Cafe, volunteers wearing masks are busy in the kitchen cooking up chili cheese dogs, lining up trays of freshly baked brownies and packing to-go boxes. Outside, community members have started to line up outside the little powder blue house at the corner of South 10th Street and Cleveland Avenue.
The operation quietly celebrated its 25th year of service April 15, and its mission has remained the same since members of CrossTies Ecumenical Church bought the abandoned home near downtown in the 1990s with the hope of providing hot meals to neighbors in need.
“It was important for the cafe to be in an area where it was needed,” said John Cowley, who was the lawyer who helped close the deal on the property near the Kate Ross Homes public housing complex, and has remained involved.
The house was renovated to include a kitchen and dining space for guests to sit down and eat, and it opened in 1996. While the pandemic has forced a shift to to-go meals, the simple act of sitting down to a meal is one that many guests experiencing financial hardship otherwise might not experience as often.
“We had a strong homeless population,” said Sherry Castello, a CrossTies member who helped establish the cafe and still serves as kitchen manager and helps coordinate volunteers. "We had someone who would go to the bus stop and do mission work, preach and tell the people who were recently released from jail about the cafe. So those people, who sometimes don’t have any money or anywhere to go when they are released, would come over here to eat a hot meal."
Those meals over the years also have tended to bring together people who otherwise might not have shared a meal together.
Rachel Pate, who now serves as the vice president of economic development for the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce, is one of the people who benefited from those meals and still likes to return to say thank you.
Pate was first introduced to the cafe in 2014 when she became pregnant with her first child. Family members who lived near Kate Ross told her about the services that Gospel Cafe was offering.
“It was one of the many things that I have found to be a blessing in my life,” Pate said, remembering the meals fondly and raving about Cowley’s spaghetti, reviewing it as “meaty and delicious.”
“I got to know them as a wonderful resource in an area where there is some economic hardship,” Pate said.
She still likes to keep up with the cafe.
“When you have a system like Gospel Cafe and other systems that work to give you a hand up, it's important to go back and say thank you,” Pate said.
Volunteers, including some from the DaySpring Baptist Church and Baylor University are essential to keeping the service going.
Married couple Kevin and Candace Moore have been volunteering since 2016.
“There is a nice group of people on this side of the counter as well as on the other side of the counter,” Candace Moore said.
Celebrating the 25th anniversary during COVID-19 looks different for the cafe, which stopped serving people inside, instead providing meals in to-go clamshell containers to limit contact and possible exposure. Cowley said the cafe will not open for indoor dining until the community has reached herd immunity.
Susan Monismith, 57, waited in line outside to receive her meal excitedly.
“I have been coming here for a long time. They are real good at serving the homeless,” Monismith said. “I love the people here and I love the workers.”
Castello said the cafe used to serve about 200 people a day but has seen that number decrease to about 100 because of both the pandemic and also the redevelopment of the neighborhood.
“We accept the inevitable and we understand that it is for the good of Waco," Cowley said. "We just hope that the city does a good job providing for the people who have to move.”
Some of the most visible developments are new hotels about a block away that would allow guests to be within walking distance of Magnolia Market at the Silos.
Cowley said that the cafe will continue to serve as long as it is needed.
“When we are no longer viable, we will find another place where there are people in need or we will help fund someone who is younger and more energetic to run Gospel Cafe,” Cowley said.
The Gospel Cafe serves hot lunches to anyone from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at 825 S. 10th St.