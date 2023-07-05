Budget discussions in Hewitt kicked off Monday evening as City Manager Bo Thomas introduced a $24.5 million proposed budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year to the Hewitt City Council.

The proposed budget would maintain last year's tax rate of 54 cents per $100 valuation, which is expected to bring in $787,632 more than last year because of appraisal increases and newly added properties, an 11.2% increase. New construction accounts for $275,080 of the expected increase in property tax revenue. The total budget amount is up 13% from last year, from $21.3 million to $24.5 million, with about a $2 million increase to the general fund, from $13 million to $15 million.

The average taxable value of a single-family residence in Hewitt, based on preliminary tax appraisals, is up to almost $214,000 this year, from a little more than $193,000 last year.

The city council is set to discuss the budget again during a meeting July 17. The current numbers in the budget may change once Hewitt’s tax values are certified July 25, after which the city council is scheduled to take a vote on the tax rate Aug. 7 and hold public hearings on the tax rate and budget Aug. 14 and Aug. 21.

The council plans to adopt a final budget Aug. 21, which will take effect with the new fiscal year on Oct. 1.

Under the proposed budget, city employees would receive a 6% pay raise, split between a 4% cost of living adjustment and a 2% step increase. Law enforcement officers would receive raises between 8% and 11%, in an effort to keep up with pay at other police departments.

Thomas said the budget was prepared under three assumptions: that Hewitt will indeed take on $6 million in debt to fund the construction of a second fire station and other projects, that the city will receive a $433,860 federal grant for new fire personnel needed to staff a new station, and that the city will collect 98% of the property tax revenue it is owed.

The city council voted last month to start the process for taking out $6 million in bonds to be repaid over 20 years. It is set to vote Aug. 7, after a public comment period, on issuing the bonds. The fire station, expected to cost $4.5 million, would be built on city-owned land near Old Temple Road and Crestwood Drive. Construction is estimated to start in the next 18 months and take between 12 and 18 months.

The new fire station and six new fire department employees planned in 2024 are part of an effort to keep up with growing demand for service as the city's population grows. The city has applied for a $433,860 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant program that would cover most of the salaries for the new employees.

“The reason why we're wanting to increase staffing is twofold,” Thomas said. “One, we don't respond to a structure fire with the appropriate amount of personnel that's required. And two, is because we want to be able to build a fire substation and man it.”

In a presentation to the city council last year, Fire Chief Jonathan Christian said the department generally runs four firefighters on duty for each of three shifts — the minimum required by NFPA 1710, the National Fire Protection Association code that dictates fire department standards — with two people in a ladder truck and two in an engine when responding to fires. NFPA 1710 recommends 15 personnel responding at a time.

Other capital projects the budget lists for the next five years include two funded by certificates of obligation taken on last year: the $841,133 purchase of a new firetruck and $1.6 million to reconstruct Chaparral Road, Crescent Drive, Will Boleman Drive and C Kay Drive and tackle water lines and drainage infrastructure in the process. Castleman Creek Road will also see a $2.2 million street, drainage and utility improvement project paid for through the city's utility fund.

Another project identified for the next five years is the construction of a new water well and storage tank at the city's Commerce Park Water Plant off Alliance Parkway, expected to cost roughly $6.6 million, Thomas said. He said $3.6 million for the project will be funded through a coronavirus recovery fund provided by the federal American Rescue Plan Act, and the remaining $3 million will be funded by water and sewer service revenue. Thomas said the well, pumps, motors, generators and casing are estimated to cost roughly $3.6 to $3.9 million, with the remaining storage installations to cost roughly $3 million.

The water well project was announced last year, necessary to get ahead of Hewitt's growth and in anticipation of greater water demand in the future. Thomas said the improvements would take about 18 months, and he said a start date will be set soon after construction bids are sent out.

Short-term financed projects included in the budget are the construction of a pavilion at Warren Park and toddler play equipment, expected to cost $70,000 and $10,000 respectively; the purchase of three new police vehicles, expected to cost $205,000; a $34,260 server replacement for the finance department; and $8,000 to the library to replace eight personal computers. Also included is $15,000 for new community development permit software and $12,000 for an enclosed trailer for the parks department.