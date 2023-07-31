AMR, the Waco-area’s emergency medical services provider, is preparing for the first renewal of its five-year contracts with McLennan County and seven of its cities.

Police and fire officials who work alongside American Medical Response have praised the company’s performance since it ironed out response issues in the first few months after its initial contract started in August 2018. Negotiations are progressing well on the new exclusive contract for emergency medical transport in Bellmead, Beverly Hills, Hewitt, Lacy Lakeview, Robinson, Woodway, Waco and the surrounding areas of McLennan County, AMR regional director Mark Kessler said.

“We anticipate the final to be signed in the coming days,” Kessler said Friday. “We remain committed to serving these McLennan County communities by providing high-quality emergency medical services.”

McLennan County approved its contract with AMR last week. The Waco City Council, for one, is slated to sign off on its contract during a meeting Tuesday. The new agreements, like the originals, do not include any subsidies from local governments, relying on patients’ or insurers’ payments for service to fund operations. The average patient charge is expected to range from $1,550 to $1,750. Mileage and the level of emergency medical care provided affect the cost of service.

In the 2018 contract AMR started out charging between $1,443 and $1,643 for emergency medical service and transport to an area hospital, with an annual inflation adjustment based on the medical consumer price index and local consumer price index.

AMR responds to about 23,000 calls per year in Waco and, as in other cities, has remained well within response time requirements.

Since Jan. 1, 2022, priority 1 response times in Waco have averaged about 7 minutes, 15 seconds to 7 minutes, 30 seconds. Between 2018 and 2022, the time was closer to 7 minutes.

For the most serious calls, known as priority 1, AMR’s response time inside the seven cities is mandated to be less than 9 minutes 90% of the time. For less-dire priority 2 calls, the time is 13 minutes. The cities and AMR in September also added a priority 3 category, defined as a situation that is not life-threatening, with a 16-minute response time requirement.

AMR worked hard to overcome the adversity of the pandemic and related requirements in handing patients over at area hospitals, said Hewitt Fire Chief Jonathan Christian, who has worked at Hewitt Fire Department for 13 months.

“I know how hard AMR worked during COVID to make sure they continued to deliver high levels of service,” Christian said. “In the past year, there are no complaints that I know of from Hewitt residents.”

During the height of the pandemic, area hospitals’ handover protocols sometimes kept ambulance personnel at the emergency room for half an hour, the Tribune-Herald previously reported.

Christian said AMR’s emergency medical technicians and paramedics arrive quickly and do good work, and the company’s staff are willing to help.

“They’re highly responsive and eager to go to work,” Christian said.

AMR’s start in the area, however, was not as smooth. After initially slow responses AMR added personnel and vehicles and was in compliance with response time requirements by November 2018. In the first three months after AMR took over the Waco-area EMS contract, 54 first responders made notations of dissatisfaction with AMR in an internal database created for the purpose.

In September 2018, AMR took more than an hour to respond to two calls on the same day in Hewitt, then-Hewitt Chief Lance Bracco said at the time.

The next month, the then-Beverly Hills police chief took a pregnant woman who was in labor to an area hospital in his patrol vehicle after at least sixteen minutes passed after her call to 911, the Tribune-Herald reported at the time.

Current Beverly Hills Chief Kory Martin, previously an officer and supervisor in Lacy Lakeview and Bellmead, said that when AMR started he was in patrol on the streets and responding ambulances sometimes would pass by incident scenes.

“They would pass us by and come back,” Martin said Monday. “Sometimes they had a hard time finding our locations.”

Martin said in the two years he has been chief, however, neither his officers nor his residents have brought in a complaint that he had to run to ground for resolution. In Beverly Hills, he said the firefighters are not EMT certified and his city has to rely solely on AMR for those responses.

“AMR made immense improvements,” Martin said. “My officers have no problems with them, and my residents have made no complaints.”

In Waco, every firefighter is also an EMT, able to provide emergency medical service until a higher level of care arrives. In Woodway, both fire and police operations are under the Woodway Public Safety Department, and every first responder is a licensed police officer, firefighter and EMT.

“AMR is an important partner with Woodway PSD in the response to the array of medical emergencies our Public Safety Officers respond to daily,” Chief Khalil El-Halabi said.

El-Halabi also said none of his residents have complained about AMR’s performance in the past year as far as he knows.

Ambulance service is a complex challenge, said Reece Knight, who has been chief of the Robinson Volunteer Fire Department four years and a firefighter there 34 years.

“Each ambulance company that has taken over the service in these seven cities has improved overall performance,” Knight said.

He said AMR had some problems at the beginning, but has done well during his time as chief.

“Any company who runs an ambulance service will sometimes not predict where and when the calls will come in and not have personnel staged correctly,” Knight said.

Any company will sometimes have a problem responding when too many calls come in back-to-back-to-back, Knight said.

“We work through that,” he said. “The patient is always the priority for my people and for AMR.”

Martin and Knight both said Waco-area AMR operations manager Heather Schmidt has been responsive and improved communication with fire and police agencies.

Waco

In Waco responding to calls at annual rate of around 23,000 calls per year, AMR’s average response times to priority 1 calls have been about 1 minute, 30 seconds to 1 minute, 45 seconds faster than the 9-minute requirement since Jan. 1, 2022, with average times before that being around 2 minutes faster than required. For priority 2 calls, responses have averaged around half to three-quarters of the maximum 12 minutes, 59 seconds allowed. For priority 3 responses, responses average less than two-thirds the maximum 15 minutes, 59 seconds allowed.

Hewitt

In Hewitt responding to calls at an annual rate of 1,300 to 1,500 calls per year, AMR’s average response times to priority 1 calls have been at least 1 minute, 30 seconds faster than the requirement in each reporting period for the past 5 years. Priority 2 responses have averaged 2 to 3 minutes faster than required, and for priority 3 response times have beaten the requirement by about 7 minutes, 30 seconds.

Robinson

In Robinson responding to calls at annual rate of around 900 to 1,100 calls per year, AMR’s average response times to priority 1 calls have been 15 to 30 seconds faster than the requirement since Jan. 1, 2022, slower than response times in previous years, except 2018, when the average was 8 minutes, 53 seconds. For priority 2 calls, responses have averaged about 2 minutes, 30 seconds faster than required since Jan. 1, 2022, and not exceeded the contract requirement in any reported time period. For priority 3 responses, they beat the standard by about 5 minutes, 30 seconds.

Woodway

In Woodway responding to calls at annual rate of around 1,000 calls per year, AMR’s average response times to priority 1 calls have been around 3 minutes faster than the requirement. For priority 2 calls, responses have averaged around half to three-quarters of the maximum allowed. Priority 3 response times they average half the maximum time allowed.

Bellmead, Beverly Hills and Lacy Lakeview did not provide requested information about response times.