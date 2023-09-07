It may be time for Wacoans to reroute their regular H-E-B grocery run, as Bagby Avenue is set for a 15-month reconstruction starting near the intersection of Valley Mills Drive. Crews will also work to accommodate concurrent construction at Kendrick Elementary School at the opposite end of the project’s scope.

Community members gathered Wednesday evening for an information session, one step in a stream of communication between the city, contractors and Bagby Avenue residents that streets division manager Jim Reed said will be critical to make the project a success.

The $10.3 million project expected to start in about four weeks will comprise a full-width reconstruction of the street from Valley Mills Drive to Kendrick Lane, including the replacement of city utilities, movement of privately owned utilities, new sidewalks, new drainage infrastructure and more, Reed said.

“It’s to get everything within the public right of way back up towards what you’d call 100%,” he said.

Waco-based engineering firm BGE Inc. and contractor Knife River are working on the project. Reed said it is great to have a local contractor.

“Having somebody that’s homegrown, a neighbor doing the contracting work is a big benefit to the city,” he said. “… I think everybody here today, when you talk about Knife River … they feel almost at ease because they’ve heard Knife River for years and years.”

The project is also close to home for BGE project manager Clark Gauer, as he attended University High School when it was located at 2600 Bagby Ave. Gauer said a big part of the project will be the replacement of most water and wastewater lines along the street which were installed at the same time Bagby Avenue was originally constructed in the early 1950s.

Reed said the project is about four weeks away from getting started, but the beginning of the project will be strategic to work around remaining franchise utility work, including relocation of Oncor, Spectrum and Atmos Energy equipment. He said the franchise utility work has been active for months, and Oncor still has about four months of work left as it sets new poles and replaces leaning power lines.

Reed said the team will try to do half of the roadway at a time, leaving enough room for traffic to flow in both directions, then switching over to the other half when finished. The project will undergo some full-lane closures as well, but a key goal is to produce the least disturbance for people living throughout the corridor.

The density of homes along the stretch is significant, but engineers have been working with residents on how construction near their property will be handled, Reed said. It is possible some fences residents have built on city property will be taken down as needed, but they will be rebuilt on the city’s dime, he said.

“It’s a complicated project because it has so many avenues of what we have to do, you know,” Reed said. “When you’re talking about basically digging down to natural ground, doing demo and then trying to bring that all back to life, that’s very invasive to somebody’s life.”

There also are not many options for parking, so maintaining the ability for people to park in their own driveway when possible, rather than asking them to park around the block and potentially walk through the construction zone, is important, he said. However, he said residents should be cognizant of parking too close to a work zone as the contractor may have to tow their car just around the block.

“We’re going to be a good neighbor to them, keep them informed, make sure we answer all their questions,” Reed said. “But in the same sense we need to not park in a construction zone or something like that because it’s a contractor … and they need to accomplish things. So being aware of where the construction zone is and trying not to occupy that space with vehicles, that’s a big challenge.”

Much of the area’s sidewalk is in poor shape and will undergo closures as well, he said. As Valley Mills Drive undergoes redevelopment, Reed said he sees the completed Bagby Avenue and its new sidewalk as an opportunity for alternative mobility.

Project manager Gauer said the work will be broken into about five sub-phases so that the entire stretch from Valley Mills Drive to Kendrick Lane will not be reconstructed at once.

“Different segments will be reconstructed at different times so that we don’t impact the folks for the entire length of the project,” Gauer said.

The first section of Bagby Avenue to see work will be from Irving Lee Street to Valley Mills Drive, next to Greater Waco’s largest H-E-B grocery store. The stretch will be paved with durable concrete rather than asphalt and will undergo some partial and full closures to expedite the work as much as possible, Reed said.

“That’s very strategic in a lot of different reasons because we need to restore that access as quickly as possible,” he said. “… Fortunately for H-E-B they have many avenues to get in and out so if we do have a closure we won’t deny access. They’ll still have a way in and out.”

At the opposite end of the street work, Kendrick Elementary School will undergo its own construction project to replace the current building with a new facility. Teachers and students will relocate to the vacant Indian Spring Middle School starting in January while work on the Kendrick campus unfolds.

Gauer said the last two blocks closest to the school will undergo a mill and overlay rather than a complete reconstruction, “so the traffic control in that stretch will be able to remain basically kind of as is so it will not impact moms, dads that are coming to pick up their kids.”

Reed said they will also try to phase construction near the school to occur while school is out, which could require crews to shift several blocks away from what they have already completed and focus on the street near the school.

“Originally we’re going to start at Valley Mills,” he said. “We’re going to try to work our way towards the school, but I think we’ll just have to work this out phasing-wise and see what works best.”

Reed said for the project to be successful the city and residents will need to be in communication about next steps and possible disturbances.

He said the streets division’s community outreach coordinator, Teresa Bryant, is the person to get in touch with on questions about the project. He said the MyWaco app, which can be downloaded in the Apple App Store or Google Play store, is another great avenue to ask questions as they can be redirected to the right person to give answers as quickly as possible.