Stalks of ragweed higher than a grown man’s head now cover the former grounds of Kelley’s Used Auto Parts, where hundreds of cars and thousands of tires once were strewn about.

It may not be pretty, but city of Bellmead officials say it is a picture of progress.

The city this month dismissed its September 2022 code enforcement case against owner William Loyd Kelly Jr. after he spent the summer cleaning up the remaining scrap and tires scattered over the property at 2401 Bellmead Drive.

The former junkyard of about 100 acres has been a source of citizen complaints since at least the 1980s, and the target of city and state enforcement actions since at least 2005.

City Manager Yost Zakhary said the city waived fees based on Kelley’s compliance, which he said involved a cleanup contract of about $28,000. He said Kelley intends to put the tract on the market, and the city stands ready to help developers turn the eyesore into an asset.

“The owners, they’ve worked with us,” Zakhary said. “I mean, give them credit. I don’t think they were happy to do it but they did comply. And our goal is always compliance rather than fining anybody. We don’t want their money. We wanted them to clean the place up. And now it has a lot of potential, be it commercial or whatever they want to do with it. This is a good piece of land, and I hope that someone will come along and buy it.”

Kelley’s officials did not return calls seeking comment for this story.

Before the Bellmead enforcement case, Kelley’s Used Auto Parts was the subject of numerous enforcement actions by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, resulting in some $141,750 in fines. The TCEQ closed its case in May of last year after determining more than 3,000 tires had been removed in addition to more than 137 tons of scrap metal.

The city of Bellmead followed up last September with an enforcement action in municipal court seeking to have the remaining tires, hubcaps and scrap metal removed.

The site fronts a five-lane road known as Bellmead Drive or State Spur 299, which connects the Interstate 35 frontage road to Highway 84. On the other side of the road are Sam’s Club, Collin Street Bakery, a hotel and Lynn’s La Vega Pharmacy.

By contrast, on Kelley’s side there is little in the way of streets, infrastructure or businesses, other than Kelley’s and the adjacent Pickens Auto Parts, which is up for sale.

The Kelley's site sits in a floodplain that catches much of Bellmead’s drainage. But Zakhary said large developments often have engineering challenges to overcome, and the city of Bellmead will work with developers on drainage and other infrastructure at the site.

“What we are looking for is someone to bring us a contract,” he said. “Our engineers would work with their engineers to come up with a plan that’s a win-win for the developer and the city. I would take any feasible proposal to the city council for consideration.”

Zakhary said he would be happy to see any combination of commercial or residential development on the site.

Real estate broker Hunter Harrell is marketing the Pickens site and several other parcels around it. He said a couple developers are seriously considering the properties for residential and commercial development.

“We’ve had some really good interest in that property,” he said.

Harrell said environmental study will likely be needed on the property, and the city of Bellmead could help the project by abandoning some small streets.

Toby Monrrial, whose family owns property around Kelley’s and who has fought for years to clean up the junkyard, said he welcomes development in the area.

“That’s the last area of Bellmead, and I hope it gets developed,” he said. “It makes my property worth more.”

Monrrial made headlines for his crusade to clean up the junkyard as far back as 1988, and his complaints spurred the TCEQ to enforce state environmental laws on the owners.

In an interview last week, Monrrial saluted Zakhary and Travis Gibson, the council member and outgoing mayor, for their role in finishing the job of ridding Bellmead of a persistent health and safety hazard.

But in follow-up communication, he said a pile of tires from Kelley’s still sits on a city easement in the wooded back side of the property. He filed a new complaint Monday with the TCEQ regarding the tires.

In a follow-up interview, Zakhary said he was unaware of anything more than a few scattered tires on the property, but the city will ensure any remaining refuse is removed to make way for development.