The city of Bellmead and a nonprofit youth sports organization are hoping to put old disputes behind them by forming a new joint committee to oversee and improve ballfields.

The Bellmead City Council this group agreed to create the committee with the the La Vega Baseball and Softball Association after multiple instances of miscommunication led to a falling-out between the two groups.

The association is in its fourth year of an agreement with Bellmead to use the three city-owned baseball fields near La Vega High School and Lions Park for summer practices and games for the association's many youth baseball and softball teams.

But the relationship was strained when Bellmead officials alleged that the association violated various contract provisions, and when the city locked the fields during weed treatment without notifying the association.

Issues between the city and the association were the focus of some three hours of discussion at a Bellmead City Council meeting on Tuesday. Many Bellmead residents expressed concerns that the city would close the fields in favor of a new recreation center. They emphasised to council members how important the baseball and softball teams are to their kids and to the city.

Bellmead officials said during the meeting they had no intentions of closing the fields or harming the association. All council members expressed a desire to improve the fields and stressed the importance of youth sports in Bellmead.

Afterward, City Manager Yost Zakhary and association president Samuel Romero said they are looking forward to working together to build a better working relationship, to continue to build the association and to improve the ballfield complex so more Bellmead children can play ball.

Romero, a former youth pastor, said when he took over the league in 2019, there were only about 150 kids involved in the program. That number has grown to 230 across 17 teams of all ages. He said he has felt a calling from God to coach youth baseball, which he said is similar to ministry, just not in a church.

Romero said all of the board members are volunteers. He said the city is hoping to provide a fun atmosphere for local kids to learn not only baseball, but important lessons about life.

“We don't gain nothing from this,” Romero said. “It's not about me, it's not about the board members. It's not about one person. It’s about the community, and the kids, and that's the reason why we do what we do.”

Controversy erupted on social media pages in August when Romero said players and coaches came to practice and found the fields locked. They had received no prior communication from the city as to why the fields were closed and were notified later in the night after reaching out to the city that poison had been sprayed in the field to kill weeds.

Romero said many were upset initially due to their pride in how much the LVBSA has grown and how much the field has improved since he took over. He chalked up much of the anger to miscommunications between both sides and said he will strive to improve communication.

“I just pray and hope and I know that that the relationship is going to be better,” Romero said. “I know the fields are going to start looking better. The community, we're going to get these fields to the place to where the community is proud to be play here.”

Romero said since he has taken over as president, the field has seen many improvements, and the association and the city are looking to make more. According to a presentation given during the council meeting, the city has been making improvements to the fields in previous years. Council member Karen Coleman said those improvements were needed, because the fields were and undermaintained compared to other local fields.

The presentation noted that many parts of the fields had been cleaned up, with old fencing removed and many holes filled in to prevent tripping. Overgrown weeds have been removed from the parking lot, and batting cages have been built.

Zakhary and Romero both noted that the field is prone to flooding, and Zakhary said the fields would have to be completely removed for a renovation to fix the issue.

The city of Bellmead presentation also noted several contract violations, which included spring and fall practices in 2023 beginning without proper notice to the city, and late submissions of practice and game schedules for the fall.

Zakhary said Bellmead initially had a good relationship when Romero took over the league in 2019, but that the recent deterioration can be chalked up to miscommunications on both sides.

“The La Vega Baseball and Softball Association has served our community, providing countless young athletes with opportunities to learn valuable life skills through sports,” Zakhary said. “The program has not only nurtured the talents of our youth but has also instilled a sense of teamwork, discipline and community pride. Recognizing the importance of this program, the city of Bellmead is committed to taking its support to new heights.”

Zakhary said there are no concrete plans for the rec center, which is preliminarily being considered for construction at Dugger Field, not the current side of the fields the La Vega association uses. Zakhary said if the rec center is constructed, it will include new baseball and softball fields the association can use, as well as football and soccer fields and indoor courts for basketball and volleyball.