McLennan County commissioners on Tuesday issued a burn ban in the unincorporated areas of the county, “in response to concerns expressed by local landowners and citizens,” according to a press release.

The ban refers to outdoor burning, including fires in a container or semi-enclosure, such as a barrel or hopper. It does not include grills, barbecues or smokers used to cook food and are fully covered and attended.

The prohibition also applies to non-business use of incendiary devices; shooting Tannerite targets or other exploding targets; and non-business use of any binary explosives such as Tannerite, the order says. The use of welders or cutting torches is prohibited unless the user has on hand adequate fire suppression equipment and personnel.

The order does not prohibit outdoor burning related to public health and safety authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

No measurable rain has fallen since June 16 at the National Weather Service gauge at Waco Regional Airport, and just 0.4 of an inch of rain was recorded all of last month. The weather service recorded a trace amount of rain July 1, meaning this month has already beaten the zero rain recorded in July 2015, July 1993 and July 1930.

Waco has received 15.66 inches of rain so far this year, shy of the normal 21.18 inches but well ahead of the 8.86 inches received as of this point last year.

After making it through May with just two days’ high temperatures reaching 90, Waco has not seen a high of less than 90 since June 13. July 16, with a high of 99, is the only day in more than two weeks that has not reached 100, as measured by the weather service.