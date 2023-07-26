Changes in state law mean Waco developers can expect a smoother process for subdividing land, along with limits on the city’s ability to require public streets in new subdivisions.

The Waco Plan Commission discussed changes Tuesday to the city’s subdivision ordinance to comply with a new state law that advanced as House Bill 3699 in this year’s legislative session and takes effect Sept. 1. The changes include separating review of construction plans from the platting process and cleaning up provisions set out in a 2019 “shot clock” rule meant to shorten approval times for plats. The new law also removes the city’s ability to require streets, alleys, squares and parks to be platted and dedicated as public if the owner does not intend for the land to be used by the public.

The first change removing construction plans from the platting process is a good thing for the city, Waco Planning Director Clint Peters said.

House Bill 3167, codified in 2019, added construction plans to plat approvals and created a 30-day shot clock rule, requiring cities to either approve or deny the developer’s whole plan within 30 days of submittal. The new law leaves a 30-day shot clock for review of plats, which lay out how a developer wants to subdivide a plot of land. However, it puts construction plans on a separate track. The plans, which may map out details of roads, streets, sidewalks, parking spaces, drainage and utilities, can be lengthy documents that may require more time for review than the 30-day window, Texas Municipal League attorney Tad Cleaves said.

The new bill also adds delegation authority, allowing cities to decide who within its organization, whether it is staff or a city board, will approve construction plans. Cleaves said if a board like the plan commission is the approval authority for the entire plat and plan the city must organize a public meeting within those 30 days, and the extra effort to comply with the Open Meetings Act could reduce its 30-day work window to something like 15 days, which is not enough time to review the lengthy construction documents.

“I think it had unintended consequences because before the shot clock bill it was reviewed and approved by staff and when it got put into the platting process it created these deadlines … and these completeness checks and it had to go to a public hearing and it got caught up in the plat approval process,” Peters said of construction plans.

In Waco’s case, construction plans would often be approved with conditions and the plan would have to come back to the plan commission to be approved again, he said. This led to a “spin cycle,” and the rule actually lengthened the process.

Waco public works and utility staff, rather than the plan commission, will review construction plans, Peters said. Construction plans will still need to be submitted, but it is not his intention to have the construction plans completely approved before the final plat submittal, he said.

The plan commission will continue to review plats, and an ordinance amendment in June designated the commission, rather than city council, as the final approval authority for plats.

Peters said a concern from developers now is that without the “shot clock” protection construction plans may sit for a while, but another law taking effect in September, passed as House Bill 14, allows developers to hire a third-party reviewer after a certain period if the city is not reviewing plans in a timely manner.

Rights of way

House Bill 3699 also bars the city from requiring property owners to dedicate public right of ways, including streets and parks, in their development if they do not intend for the property to be used by the public. Cleaves said the only time a developer may be required to dedicate a public right of way is if a future alley or street is included in a city’s comprehensive plan and the city has “some skin in the game.”

Peters said the current ordinance requires developers to dedicate the right of way for future roads identified in the city’s master thoroughfare plan that accounts for arterial and collector roads in growth areas. However, under the new law, only roads funded and approved in a city or county capital improvement plan may require dedication if the developer agrees with it.

“If there’s a street identified out there for a plan that runs through a property that’s being platted we’ll have to work with the developer on how to get that either dedicated or, you know, acquired by the city for that plan,” Peters said. “… Effectively I think what that’s done is it’s going to force cities to buy those right of ways from developers or work with them to get them dedicated voluntarily.”