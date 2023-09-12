McLennan County businessman Pat Curry announced his candidacy Tuesday in the 2024 race for Texas House District 56, with plans to challenge 10-term incumbent Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson in the Republican primary.

A Waco native, Curry said in a press release that he wants “to give back to the community that has blessed me and my family.”

“This is a critical time for our state, and I believe my background and experience as a local businessman, farmer, and rancher will greatly benefit our community in the Texas Legislature,” he stated. “I’m not a politician, and I have no agenda other than serving the people and doing what’s best for McLennan County. I believe it’s time for a fresh face, new ideas, and a proven hard worker to implement them.”

According to the release, Curry has created more than 1,000 jobs in McLennan County as a business leader and entrepreneur. Curry was a key player in the revitalization of Central Freight Lines in the mid-1990s, and until recently he owned and operated Rabroker A/C and Plumbing in Hewitt and owned, built and managed Miracle-Ear Hearing Aid Centers in Waco.

Curry, who grew up in Waco and attended local public schools, lists improving public education in McLennan County as a priority. His other priorities include stopping unfunded mandates at the state and federal level, lowering property taxes, creating jobs, protecting conservative family values, defending the Second Amendment, supporting local agriculture and protecting the city of Waco’s water supply.

As a farmer and rancher with multiple properties, including one near Texas’ southern border, he also focuses on securing the Texas-Mexico border from human and drug trafficking.

Curry announced that he is kicking off his campaign with a personal loan of $250,000 and a steering committee that includes the following supporters:

Former Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver

Walker Partners founder Jed Walker

Ratliff Ready-Mix CEO Weldon Ratliff

Harvey-Daco President and CEO Pam Kreuzburg

Carla Sykora of Sykora Family Ford, and

professional angler Alton Jones.

“I’m honored by the hundreds of men and women who have encouraged me to run and have agreed to lend their time and expertise to our campaign,” Curry said. “In the coming days, we plan to release a partial list of community endorsements that represent all parts of the county and all of our critical industries. As a businessman, I plan to run a well-organized grassroots campaign, led by the people who live and work here.”

Curry will run against Anderson, a small-animal veterinarian who has been in the District 56 seat since 2004 and has been reelected nine times. Neither Anderson nor Curry could be reached late Tuesday afternoon for comment on the race.