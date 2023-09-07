The city of West has worked out its differences with West Volunteer Ambulance Association and will continue to subsidize it in the coming year’s budget.

The council approved the subsidy Tuesday, four months after it nearly halted payments based on a council member’s accusation that the association had presented false reports to the city.

“This was all a huge miscommunication,” West Mayor Tommy Muska said Thursday. “We put $40,000 in the budget for West EMS as a stipend.”

The city will help pay for radios and fuel for vehicles as well as part of the salaries of full-time staff, Muska siad.

“We’re going to put the misunderstanding behind us and move forward,” Muska said. “The city of West and West EMS will work together for the betterment of the city.”

Council Member Matt Miller accused West EMS of improper reporting at the May city council meeting and said he believed at that time they were in breach of contract.

Council Member Natalie Kelinske offered motions the following month, which the council approved, to validate Miller’s letter of allegations and also offer a cure period during which payments to West EMS would continue and they and the city could exchange information and work out differences. Because of the timing of the cure period, the city did not skip any payments to West EMS.

“They provided us with a lot of documents that we wanted to see,” Miller said after the council meeting Tuesday. “After a great deal of back and forth, we did not hold them in breach of contract.”

Miller said the city continued to pay its subsidy to West EMS during this present budget year.

He also said the council included another subsidy in the budget for the next fiscal year.

“But not a contract,” Miller noted. “There’s not a contract in the budget.”

The city council approved a balanced budget Tuesday for the next fiscal year with a property tax rate of 60 cents per $100 valuation and $3.3 million of spending, including the $40,000 subsidy to West EMS. The vote for the budget was unanimous with Joe Pustejovsky, David Pratka, Cody Harris, Kelinske and Miller voting.

West EMS officials came to the city council several times during the July and August budget workshops to present their needs, Kelinske said.

“We met with them during the budget process, and the council determined an amount that will fulfill part of what they need, without the stipulations of a contract,” Kelinske said.

This past year was the first time the city had signed a contract with West EMS, city officials said.

“We’re going back to the way the city subsidized West EMS for a very long time previously,” Kelinske said. “This way will work better for everyone.”

West EMS Operations Director Tom Marek did not respond to a request for an interview Thursday.