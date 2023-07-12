The two-month deadlock to elect a Bellmead mayor is continuing after a city council meeting Tuesday had to be canceled because not enough members showed up.

Mayor Travis Gibson, who will remain in the position until the council picks a new mayor, said he requested Tuesday’s vote on the matter be pulled from the meeting’s agenda because not all council members would be present for the vote, for a variety of reasons. He said the vote was set to go ahead anyway, so he chose not to attend. His absence, along with the absences of the other two council members, prevented the 6-member council from having a quorum needed to conduct business.

About 10 minutes after the meeting was scheduled to begin, Council Members Karen Coleman, Jasmine Neal and Gibson were absent, so Mayor Pro Tem James Cleveland canceled the meeting.

“It’s disheartening to know that we had all the citizens show up and it’s a disappointment for them for taking time out of their day to come up here just to be turned away,” Cleveland said. “It’s kind of disheartening that it comes to that.”

The meeting agenda included discussion and possible election of a mayor and mayor pro tem, which the council has deadlocked on at its past two meetings. If one of the three absent council members had been present, the council would have been able to take action on electing a mayor and a mayor pro tem, who takes on the responsibilities of the mayor if the mayor is unable.

Gibson said after the first deadlock in May, when the council typically picks new officers after regular municipal elections, he recommended the council wait until May 2024 to entertain possible action in selecting a new mayor and mayor pro tem. Gibson will stay as mayor and Cleveland as mayor pro tem until the next officers are elected by the council.

He said he asked for Tuesday’s agenda to be changed to allow discussion of the election but not action on making the picks. He said not voting to elect a new mayor and mayor pro-tem is a courtesy he would give any member of the council if they were absent.

Items are added to meeting agendas if they are routine for the time of year, or if a staff member requires the council’s action on something such as an ordinance. Alternatively, if two members of the council request an agenda item be added, it can be. Nothing can be removed from the agenda without a majority vote from the council.

Other agenda items scheduled for Tuesday’s meeting included a budget workshop, a presentation on code enforcement and building inspections, ordinance readings and consideration of resolutions.

Bellmead City Manager Yost Zakhary said all of the agenda items will be pushed to the next meeting on Aug. 8 unless council members find a time when they can reschedule the July meeting.

He said the most urgent item on this month’s agenda was to approve the suggested tax rate, but the rest of the items will not be negatively affected by the delay.

Coleman had called Zakhary on Friday afternoon informing him she would be out of town at the time of Tuesday’s meeting and that she would notify Gibson.

Zakhary said city council meetings are scheduled a year in advance and most of the city staff schedule vacations around the meeting dates.

Tuesday morning, Neal emailed Zakhary saying it would be “impossible” for her to attend the meeting “due to personal reasons.”

Within the hour, Gibson emailed Zakhary: “After consulting with legal, I will not be in attendance at tonight’s meeting. Thank you.”

In an interview Wednesday, Gibson said he was unaware Neal was not planning on attending the meeting, but that the city attorney advised him not to attend.

City attorney Charlie Buenger received an email from Gibson telling Buenger that he would not be in attendance about 30 minutes after Gibson notified Zakhary.

“His email said ‘Per your request, I will not be present at tonight’s meeting,’” Buenger said. “He sent me that yesterday. I did not request he not go to the meeting. I don’t know what he’s talking about.”