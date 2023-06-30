The city of Crawford hopes to complete repairs to a municipal well by Saturday and is likely to remains under Stage 5 water-use restrictions for several weeks, with no watering of lawns allowed.

One of Crawford's two municipal wells "lost production" last week due to a problem with the well casing, City Manager Brian Bolfing said.

"We anticipate repairs to be complete today or tomorrow," Bolfing said by phone Friday.

He said he expects Stage 5 restrictions to remain in place for the foreseeable future.

"The restrictions will be revisited when the system levels and supply production is adequate to reduce restrictions to stage 4 or 3," Bolfing said. "I do not have a timeframe but more than likely for the next several weeks."

Bolfing said his city has a surface water plant and the two wells, but the surface water plant has been in low production for about a year because rainfall has been below levels considered normal for well over a year.

"When we went down to one water supply, we went to Stage 5," Bolfing said.

According to the Crawford water restriction notice, irrigation of landscaping, watering lawns and washing any kind of vehicle or trailer are prohibited. Outdoor water use is only allowed for public safety emergencies.

Enforcement and penalties for Crawford include daily fines of up to $500 for violations and cut off of water service for three or more violations, the notice says.

The surface water source comes from a city-owned reservoir supplied by Tonk Creek, which flows into the Middle Bosque River and on to Lake Waco. Bolfing said the city also is in the process of drilling a third groundwater well to expand its supply options. The new well is slated to be ready early next year, he said.

"For sure we will not reduce restriction below Stage 3 until the new well project is completed," Bolfing said.

In another sign of limited water supplies, the city closed the swimming hole at Tonkawa Falls City Park on Monday because the water level had dropped to unsafe levels for swimming. After remaining closed all of last year because of low water levels, the swimming spot on Tonk Creek opened in early June, opening for less than a month before reclosing.

Lake Waco

Waco, and other cities that buy Waco water drawn from Lake Waco, remain in Stage 2 of their water conservation plans, with outdoor watering limited to two days a week and no watering between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Lake Waco remains at 69.9% full after some recent rains, officials said.

After the lake dipped to the cusp of triggering Stage 3 restrictions in the spring, Waco's municipal water rationing could remain in Stage 2 for the coming months, Waco water utilities spokesperson Jessica Emmett Sellers said by phone Friday.

"The spring rains prevented us from going to Stage 3," Sellers said. "If we get normal rains over the next few months, Stage 2 should remain in effect."

Woodway, Hewitt and other surrounding cities that purchase water from the city of Waco follow the Waco water rationing plan. Most cities that buy Waco water also have groundwater wells.