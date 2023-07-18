The natural grass playing surface at Crawford’s Pirate Field has gotten a reprieve from the city’s ban on outdoor irrigation, thanks to donated water from a local rock quarry.

Lhoist North America Crawford Plant agreed to donate nonpotable water from an exhausted quarry just outside the city limits after the city declared Stage 5 drought restrictions June 25.

Those measures, announced after after a casing failure on one of two municipal wells, forbid irrigation, vehicle washing and all other outdoor uses except for public safety. The well was repaired July 1 but water restrictions will remain indefinitely as the city moves forward on drilling a third well, City Manager Brian Bolfing said last week.

In interviews last week, Crawford Independent School District Superintendent Kenneth Hall and head coach Greg Jacobs said keeping the grass alive on the football field and preventing the soil from baking are important for the safety of players. Monday marked the ninth day of 100 degree temperatures so far this month, and triple-digit temperatures are forecast to continue this week.

Lhoist plant manager Steve Pelletier said Friday said it was natural for the company to donate the water.

“We support the athletic teams and the schools, so when the maintenance people at the high school called us and asked if we could help them with water, we found a way to donate enough water for one field,” Pelletier said.

He said the water in the quarry comes from rainfall runoff and is not suitable for drinking.

“That quarry isn’t fed by Tonk Creek, Wasp Creek or the Middle Bosque River, which flow nearby,” Pelletier said.

The city of Crawford has a small reservoir and surface water treatment plant nearby on Tonk Creek to supplement its well water, but production has dwindled over the last year because of low flow. The reservoir is just downstream of Tonkawa Falls on Tonk Creek, and the creek flows into the Middle Bosque River.

Crawford ISD maintenance employees have been watering the fields starting at 6 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays, driving a water truck to and from the quarry. The quarry staff had to relocate equipment and clear a path to the road to allow the truck to be refilled, quarry manager Ethan Kroll said.

When the water truck reaches the game field, it is hooked up to a large sprinkler, and the maintenance team goes on to do other tasks while it runs, Superintendent Hall said. On days when the field is particularly dry, it takes more than one truckload of water.

Hall said the preliminary arrangement was for the water to be donated, but if a fee would become necessary the school district would pay for use of the truck.

Meanwhile, the city of Crawford is continuing to struggle with high demand and low supply of water.

“Our drought plan contains two triggers to reduce from Stage 5 restrictions, and both have to be met, before we can drop down,” said Bolfing, the city manager.

One trigger is that customer demand must drop below 48,000 gallons per day, Bolfing said.

“Daily demand is way over 48,000 gallons,” Bolfing said.

The other trigger to ease restrictions is for combined production from all water sources to exceed 185 gallons per minute. Even after the well casing was repaired July 1, total production has been only 175 gallons per minute, Bolfing said.

The restrictions are based on a drought plan the Crawford City Council approved in November 2018. It was developed in coordination with Brazos G Regional Water Planning Group and submitted to TCEQ, Bolfing said.

Under the plan, those who violate water restrictions face daily fines of up to $500, and water service is cut off after three violations.

Bolfing has said the city is in the process of developing a third groundwater well, and he does not expect reducing restrictions below Stage 3 until it goes into production early next year.

Crawford had been under a Stage 3 restriction for more than a year, beginning June 24, 2022.

According to the city notice implementing Stage 3, watering lawns was restricted to automatic irrigation two days per week between midnight and 4 a.m. based on odd and even numbered street addresses, with hose-end sprinklers forbidden and hand-watering allowed. Washing vehicles by hand with a bucket as well as refilling swimming pools and Jacuzzis were also only allowed between midnight and 4 a.m.

Ornamental ponds and fountains were allowed to be refilled to support fish and aquatic life, but only between midnight and 4 a.m., and recirculation systems were required.