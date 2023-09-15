Community members packed out the South Waco Library on Friday for the unveiling of 15 permanent wall displays honoring influential Hispanic Wacoans on the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The gathering was standing room only, as its 100 chairs filled up and more people packed the entry to the library at 2737 S. 18th St.

Several Waco City Council members, McLennan County commissioners, city department leaders and local civic leaders filled the room to celebrate the occasion, as well as many family members of the leaders recognized on the wall displays.

In opening remarks, Waco-McLennan County Library Director Essy Day said she was glad to see so many people share excitement for the display, comprising 15 wall portraits and one digital display with several more recognitions.

“We wanted to create a permanent display that would honor the contributions of our Hispanic community,” she said. “They helped to make Waco a great place to live and we wanted to celebrate them and all that they contributed. … They made contributions and made a difference in the lives of so many people in Waco in areas such as arts, education, culture, civic engagement and more.”

Day also thanked the city staff who created the exhibits: Amy Sassatelli of the library system and Dori Helm of the city's communications department.

The honorees were selected by a committee that included District 2 Council Member Alice Rodriguez; Louis Garcia, Waco Hispanic Museum president; Eric Terrazas, director of economic development at the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; and library staff members Sean Sutcliffe, Amy Nuttall and Kayla Jackson, who together worked for eight months to research and organize the display.

Rodriguez, who has deep roots in Waco’s Hispanic community, voiced excitement in celebrating the display’s honorees, who opened doors for people to participate in civic and political engagement.

“Thank you to all the family members that supported and were there for our honorees in the past, and in the future we need to bring our kids up to understand what we all went through to get here and what folks before us did to enable us to be here today and enjoy what we’re enjoying,” Rodriguez said.

There is more work to be done and more people to recognize, but Friday’s unveiling is a great start, she said.

“I know a lot of our folks worked and sweated on cotton fields … I know I remember seeing my dad and mom doing all of that, but they worked and lived here in Waco and McLennan County, and that’s something that we all need to rejoice in and celebrate,” Rodriguez said.

Mayor Dillon Meek recognized the team effort it took to create the display and the South Waco Library, “a cornerstone of this neighborhood and a place of learning, inspiration and community for generations.”

“It is a real honor a real honor to celebrate our beloved library and also today memorialize the rich Hispanic history and culture that has enriched our city’s identity extremely,” Meek said.

"In honoring their contributions we have to ensure that their stories continue to inspire generations to come, fostering a deeper understanding of the diverse heritage that defines our whole city.”

County Commissioner Patricia Miller’s comments centered on Hispanic Heritage Month’s history as a celebration that began in June 1968.

“It was created by California U.S. Congressman George Brown. It was expanded from a week under President Johnson to a full month under President Ronald Reagan, and it’s exciting to know that since 1968 we have celebrated this holiday,” she said.

“And so as I take my seat, I applaud the Waco-McLennan County Library system for honoring our local Hispanic trailblazers in this manner,” Miller said. “I think the committee and all of the honorees have contributed to the prosperity and progress of our community with their powerful wisdom, knowledge talent and education.”

Commissioner Jim Smith rounded out the event’s speakers and said one word that came to mind when preparing his speech was courage, defined as “the quality of mind or spirit that enables a person to face difficulty or danger.”

“So these people whose portraits we see today … they had the courage not only to step up, but they also had the courage to speak up, and they had the courage to advocate for a better life,” Smith said. “So where we are today, where you are today, where all of us are today, is a testament to their grit and determination, and we’re all better off because they had the tenacity to lead and to be heard.”

The 15 Hispanic Wacoans honored on the walls of the South Waco Library include:

Peter Arvizu, Sr. (1935-2015), plantiff in a federal discrimination lawsuit against the Waco Independent School District in the early 1970s, forcing the district to desegregate and provide equal educational opportunities for all students.

Luis Cabrera (1919-1942), the first Wacoan to die in World War II. He was killed in action in the Philippines.

Joe Carbajal (1956-2022), who graduated from McLennan Community College, co-founded Mighty Wind Worship Center in 1989 and was a full-time pastor for 30 years.

Antonio P. Castillo, Sr. (1897-1982), who opened his first restaurant, The Texas Café, downtown in 1922; opened Waco’s first pizza restaurant, The Italian Village, among many others; and developed the recipes Casa de Castillo still uses.

Jacob De Cordova (1808-1868), a Spanish-Jamaican pioneer whose land agency in 1848 began laying out a town on the Brazos River that would become Waco.

Lucille Moreno Flores (1923-2009), a Waco High School graduate and former nurse at Hillcrest Hospital and Waco Veterans Affairs hospital who was awarded several medals for her time in the Women’s Army Corps in the 555th Army Air Force Base Unit.

Louis Gonzales, Sr. (1919-1983), who organized the Riverside Boys Club in 1945 and worked for the Waco Boys Club for 36 years.

Gonzalo Martinez (1940-2002), who in the 1970s started Mariachi Azteca, a group that still plays weddings, quinceaneras, masses and funerals to this day.

Leonardo Montelongo (1932-2019), a veteran who worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 27 years and started the Tejano music radio program “Mi Favorito” in 1967.

Cayetana Navarro (1906-1997), the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s Businesswoman of the Year in 1985 who for six decades owned Navarro’s Tortilla & Tamale Shop, the shop that supplied tortillas to James Connally Air Force Base during World War II.

Nieves Joe Rodriguez (1921-2005), who began as a Waco police officer in 1951, graduated from the FBI National Academy in 1968 and was Waco’s first Hispanic assistant police chief from 1979 until his retirement in 1990.

Joe Rodriguez (1941-2018), a graduate of La Vega High School and McLennan Community College who was Bellmead’s first Hispanic mayor and was president of the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce for 20 years.

Gilbert Sanchez (1943-2001), who founded Waco Boxing Club, the longest-running boxing gym in Texas, in 1972 and was an influential trainer of many boxing champions.

Lawrence Soler (1927-2016), a priest at Sacred Heart Catholic Church for over 40 years who led fundraising for the church’s sanctuary that opened in 1992.

Manuel Sustaita (1944-2020), a Vietnam War veteran who co-founded the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and El Tiempo, Waco’s bilingual newspaper, and was a founding member of the Organization of Hispanic Veterans.