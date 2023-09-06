Even as they approve tax rates for the next fiscal year, tax entities in McLennan County are seeking collect millions of dollars on unpaid property tax bills from prior years.

Delinquent taxpayers representing some 8,000 accounts owe about $3.7 million in unpaid tax levies from 2022 and prior years to McLennan County government, not counting interest and penalties, McLennan County Tax Assessor-Collector Randy Randy Riggs said. Millions of dollars more are owed to school districts and cities in the county and to McLennan Community College.

For McLennan County government, the unpaid levy is equal to about 2.5% of the county’s general fund, which is $144 million in the coming fiscal year. The general fund is the tax-supported component of the budget, covering the sheriff’s office, jail, courts, district attorney’s office, roads and bridges, commissioners court, elections, maintenance and other general operations.

Riggs said the county and other taxing entities work together to pursue delinquent accounts.

“When taxpayer’s delinquent tax debt passes a certain point, it gets turned over to attorneys who file lawsuit for a judgment on the unpaid tax,” Riggs said. “Then the property can be foreclosed and auctioned on the courthouse steps.”

The starting bid in the auction is always the amount of the unpaid tax levy, interest and penalties, from all the taxing entities, plus the attorney fees, Riggs said.

“When the property sells, we get made whole,” Riggs said. “Sometimes, the auction will bring more than the tax debt. When that happens, the extra amount gets split out, proportionately, to the taxing entities.”

In rare cases when properties don’t meet the minimum bid, or don’t sell at the auction on the courthouse steps, they are “struck off” and are managed by local entities until they can be sold to recoup debt.

The top 10 delinquent taxpayers on the tax office’s list owe about $1 million combined.

Properties include a proposed factory site, a fast food restaurant, a warehouse, a truck stop and houses, according to the McLennan County Tax Office.

Gone from this year’s list is last year’s No. 2 delinquent taxpayer, Royal Enterprises, owner of an abandoned gas station near the intersection of Waco Drive and Interstate 35.

That is because local governments have filed a foreclosure suit to sell it for unpaid taxes, according to attorney Robert Meyers, of McCreary, Veselka, Bragg & Allen PC, which the city of Waco uses to handle delinquent tax suits.

As of last week, the city of Waco was seeking bids on environmental remediation to remove old gas tanks on the property.

Another top delinquent taxpayer listed last year, Stoneriver Apartments Waco LLC, is also missing from this year’s list. In this case it is because of an ongoing lawsuit or arbitration over the tax value of the property at 9821 Chapel Road, now called Flats on Chapel. As a result, the property owners are not considered delinquent though records show they owe $48,000 of a $623,000 tax levy.

This year’s top 10 delinquent taxpayers, ordered largest to smallest, are as follows:

S2A Investments LLC: The California company broke ground in September 2021 on the site at 1619 Exchange Parkway to build a “megafactory” building modular homes, but construction has not materialized. The property is valued at $3.2 million, and the owner owes $76,000 in 2022 taxes, plus interest and penalties of about $110,000.

The registered agent for the property, Michael Hartnett, of San Diego, did not return the Tribune-Herald’s phone calls requesting comment.

A tax lawsuit has been filed seeking to recover what is owed in addition to attorneys’ fees.

WyCliff-Hewitt LLC: A property at 200 Legacy Drive in Hewitt that looks to be a fast food business has an unpaid tax bill for 2022 of about $38,000, plus penalties and interest totaling around $55,000.

Tax office records indicate a tax lawsuit has been filed seeking a judgment on unpaid 2022 taxes.

The registered agent for the property, Meritax LLC, of Dallas, said that many of the fast food businesses, convenience stores and gas stations they represent have lawsuits over appraised value ongoing, but not this one.

Frank Mogavero: Records show Mogavero paid has $10,000 of a $38,000 tax bill for 2022 on a warehouse at 2324 Robinson Drive. He could not be reached for comment.

PB&J Oil Elm Mott LLC: Unpaid 2022 taxes on a truck stop at 377 South McLennan Drive in Elm Mott total $29,000, plus interest and penalties totaling around $41,000.

A tax lawsuit has been filed against the owners of the property, which is valued at $1.8 million.

Women’s Distribution Services: The firm from Charlotte, N.C., owes $28,000 on the property at 800 Schroeder Drive Suite A, dating back to 2019. The McLennan County Appraisal District website shows no deed history on that property, now owned by Waco Athletic Center.

William Supak: Supak owes taxes on a mobile home park in the 16000 block of North County Line Road, West, dating back to 2014, records show. The property is valued at $219,000, and unpaid taxes, interest and penalties add up $46,500. Local entities have filed a tax lawsuit in the case, according to the tax office.

Bosque Oil Co.: The firm, based in South Carolina, owes $22,000 in back taxes dating to 2014, with $24,000 in interest and penalties accruing since 2014 on machinery valued at $122,000 in Hewitt and Woodway. No taxes have been paid on the machinery since tax year 2013. No tax lawsuit has been filed to date.

MBI Properties: Records show the Waco-based firm owes $23,000 in back taxes from last year on eight properties in McLennan County.

Shelter Industries: Records show the firm owes around $23,000 in 2022 taxes on merchandise, vehicles, machinery and other personal property around McLennan County, valued at around $900,000. Penalties and interest bring the bill to $33,000.

Key Group Realty Inc.: Records show Key Group of Temple owes around $22,000 in 2022 taxes, penalties and interest on Moody property valued around $700,000.