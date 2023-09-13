Wende Wakeman added her footprints to the long history of the Texas Rangers this week when she was promoted to be the elite state law enforcement agency’s first female major, and placed in command of Waco-based Company F.

From the Co. F headquarters behind the Texas Ranger Museum, Wakeman will oversee 27 Rangers and three lieutenants across a region stretching from just south of Dallas to south of San Antonio, a Texas Department of Public Safety press statement says.

Wakeman’s nearly 25 years of hard work in DPS, including the last 15 in the Texas Rangers, shows her character and determination, Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw said in the statement.

“Her tremendous strength of character and her unwavering determination have all led her to this moment,” McCraw said “I cannot think of someone more deserving, nor can I think of a better role model for so many to be able to follow as she continues pave the way.”

In 2014 Wakeman was also the first woman Ranger promoted to lieutenant.

Wakeman said she feels honored to receive the promotion to major and command of a Ranger company.

“This moment in Ranger history is only possible because of the dedication and the sacrifice of so many that have come before, along with the incredible strides made by this organization over the years,” Wakeman said.

Wakeman said Thursday she did not grow up in a family with a tradition of law enforcement or military service.

“My father served in the Army for a short time, but that was long before I was born,” Wakeman said.

She began her law enforcement career in 1998 with the DPS, starting as a Texas Highway Patrol trooper in Sulphur Springs and New Caney.

In 2003, Wakeman received a promotion to narcotics sergeant and in 2008, she joined the Texas Rangers in Conroe.

In 2014, she was promoted to lieutenant and was stationed in Laredo, then transferred to Huntsville in 2015.

“After my promotion to lieutenant, I set a goal to become a Ranger Company commander,” Wakeman said. “I take things one step at a time.”

In 2020, Wakeman received her promotion to the rank of captain and served at Texas Ranger Headquarters in Austin until this most recent promotion.

She said she would recommend that young professionals starting out in law enforcement or the private sector work hard to accomplish goals and achieve success.

“Just work hard,” Wakeman said. “Do the right thing; give 110% and make your own way.”

While at Ranger Headquarters, Wakeman oversaw the sexual assault kit initiative (SAKI) program. The U.S. Justice Department’s Bureau of Justice Assistance funds SAKI to further collection of offender DNA and the investigation and prosecution of cold case sexually related homicides and sexual assault cases, including violent serial sex offenders.

Wakeman’s other qualifications include graduating from the National Forensic Academy, the International Association of Chiefs of Police Women’s Leadership Institute, the DPS Command College and Sam Houston State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.

A Texas Commission on Law Enforcement certified instructor, she has taught DPS recruits and Texas Rangers in the fields of case management and crime scene investigation. Wakeman has also completed three FBI leadership training courses, and the Leadership Inventory for Female Executives course.