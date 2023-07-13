Waco city management proposed a half-cent tax rate decrease for the upcoming fiscal year as they presented a draft city budget Tuesday.

Included in the budget are $250 million in capital projects, ranging from road work to large construction projects at the landfill and wastewater plant.

The proposed rate of 75.5 cents per $100 valuation would mark the lowest rate in over a decade and the third consecutive year for a rate reduction, Finance Director Nick Sarpy said.

According to the city’s presentation Tuesday, average home values have increased by 11.6% from $185,064 in 2022 to $206,585, a difference of $21,521. With the rate decrease, the average homeowner can expect an increase of about $162 to their yearly property tax bill, for a total of some $1,560.

The presentation showed the city’s net taxable value increased over the year by some $1.62 billion, or 13%, resulting in about $12.2 million in additional property tax revenue for the city.

Sarpy presented a breakdown of a typical Waco property owner’s tax bill, including the city, county, Waco Independent School District and McLennan Community College rates, and said the city’s current rate of 76 cents per $100 valuation makes up less than a third of the bill. McLennan County’s rate of 37.6 cents equates to 15%, MCC’s rate at 13.9 cents is 6% and the school district’s rate of $1.24 makes up almost 50%.

“And I’ll reiterate what I said numerous times: The city of Waco, of all these jurisdictions, is the only one that impacts people’s lives on a daily basis,” Sarpy said.

Council Member Jim Holmes said despite the increase in taxes this year, he does not want residents to forget the exemptions the city enacted last year that shaved hundreds of dollars off from many homeowners’ bills. Going into the 2023 fiscal year, the city council increased homestead exemptions from 10% to 15%, increased the exemption for homeowners 65 and older from $5,000 to $50,000 and added a new $50,000 exemption for homeowners with disabilities.

“I mean, there was a huge delta between 2022 and 2023, and I guess if I would’ve made this slide, I would’ve highlighted that was the big change,” Holmes said of the presentation. “And so as we see this one with a little bit of nominal delta in, you know, the positive direction, I think 2022 to 2023 demonstrated a lot more reduction in whole-dollar taxes to residents. … We could have filtered that exemption thing in over 3 years. … We did it all at once, and I don’t want people to forget about that.”

The budget includes $250 million in capital improvements, largely funded by debt, a sharp increase over $215 million in 2023. City Manager Bradley Ford said the city’s backlog of infrastructure needs has grown into a multi-billion dollar venture that will only shrink through continued investments by the council, showing that 10 years ago the capital improvements budget was just $19 million.

“For the past few years, the council and staff have really been staring up at a pretty big challenge from an infrastructure standpoint, and putting numbers to it, it’s a multi-billion dollar backlog that grows by the year,” Ford said. “… This CIP will touch each and every council district with meaningful street work, several new parks and amenities, as well as ensuring from a citywide perspective we make progress towards a new landfill, … a new transfer station and expanded Bull Hide Wastewater Treatment Plant.”

Ford proposed $118.7 million in capital improvements for operations funded by user fees such as water, sewer and solid waste. An additional $127.3 million is set aside for capital improvements funded by taxes and other general revenue.

Some $43.1 million will go toward streets, primarily tackling years of deferred maintenance and capacity issues on old, two-lane rural roads through the street capacity program. The program will be tied to the city’s new $10 street maintenance fee, which will fund the projects with cash over the next five years. The street fee also comes with a sunset provision, ending it in five years unless the council reauthorizes it.

The street capacity program will fund expansion of width and sidewalks along:

Flat Rock Road from Farm-to-Market Road 1637 to Tree Lake Drive

Speegleville Road from Highway 84 to the bridge over the Middle Bosque River

Chapel Road from Meadow Mountain Drive to Ritchie Road

Warren Road from Ritchie Road to Farmiller Road

12th Street from the 18th Street terminus to Loop 340.

Council members discussed their concerns about the street maintenance fee going to fund these projects, as residents have expressed their desire to have neighborhood streets that they see and drive on every day fixed. In upcoming budget and audit meetings the council also will discuss exemptions from the fee for people who do not drive.

Bridge work will get $9 million, with the Speegleville Road bridge slated for $5 million. The New Road bridge east of Franklin Avenue near Walmart will undergo design and engineering for $2 million, which Ford said will be a large undertaking in future years.

“That’s not the first time we’ve allocated dollars to that project, so we’re getting closer to reality on being able to replace that bridge,” Ford said. “... It’s undersized and inadequate as defined by TxDOT standards."

The parks department will get $19.5 million, including $3 million for the first phase of construction on a park in China Spring and $12.5 million for the city's regional park at the Hart-Patterson Track and Field Complex, which will have all-abilities playground equipment.

Some $6.2 million will go toward the relocation of Fire Station No. 4, the city’s second-oldest station that “needs some TLC and love,” Ford said.

On the business side, the water department will get $6.5 million for a second 72-inch raw water line to supply water to the city's dissolved air floatation plant and $5 million for its commitment to replace lead and copper lines.

The Waco Metropolitan Area Regional Sewerage System gets $45 million for the expansion of the Bull Hide Wastewater Treatment Plant, which should double the facility’s capacity, Ford said.

The first construction money for a new landfill at Farm-to-Market Road 939 and TK Parkway is also allocated in the $118.7 million business Capital Improvement Program, with $14.5 million going toward the solid waste project.