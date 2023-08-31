A new city of Waco development fee schedule that goes into effect Friday will add to the cost of building new homes, developers told the Waco City Council this week.

Developers also expressed concerns about the change, required to comply with a new state law, being made without more public input.

House Bill 3492, passed in this year's legislative session and taking effect Friday, prohibits cities from considering construction and improvement costs in their determination of inspection fees, as charging a fee based on the builder's cost rather than the actual cost to perform inspections could be considered an unauthorized occupation tax. Before the fee schedule change authorized at Tuesday’s city council special session, Waco charged developers an inspection fee equivalent to 4% of their stated construction cost.

Public Works Director Amy Burlarley-Hyland said her team “made our best effort in the time that we were given, which was very short,” and if the city council did not adopt a fee schedule complying with the new law, the city would not be able to collect any fees on development starting Friday, per the legislation.

The city decided to set its fee based on the hourly rate of city staff involved in plan review and construction inspection, along with the cost of their vehicle, cellphone, laptop, overhead costs and administrative costs, she said. The law also gives cities the option to use third-party inspectors and directly pass that fee on to developers, or to set fees based on the rate a third-party inspector would charge. But third-party hourly rates are significantly higher than the city's, she said.

Members of the development community opened Tuesday’s council meeting with public comments expressing their concern with the amended fee schedule, saying it would increase their inspection and review costs by several thousands of dollars and that they were not given an opportunity to provide input on the new plan before its implementation.

Inspection fees for developers have already increased dramatically since 2019, said Ken Cooper, president of Waco-based Cooper Custom Homes.

“In 2019 … the fee for the development was at 0.75%,” he said. “For a $3 million development, that fee comes to $22,500. The next year it went up to 1.5%, the next year 2%, the next year 4%. … That number escalates from $22,500 to $150,000 for the fee in four years.”

In discussions for this past year's budget, officials discussing the increase said the fees long have not covered the city's costs, and would have to be set at 5% to do so.

Cooper said he is concerned that developers were not given a “seat at the table” to discuss the new system and that he has had discussions with other developers who have said they do not want to do work in Waco anymore.

He referenced the master-planned community off Highway 84 called The West End where his company is building homes and pointed out the impact fees the city already charges to offset the cost of roadways, water and sewer expansions related to new development, which are separate from the current proposal. Those costs are eventually passed on to consumers, he said.

“We’re trying to do it right but it impacts the individual addresses specifically,” Cooper said. “Lot costs per lot on my development, the first phase, would have gone from $484 per lot to $2,800 per lot just for this fee alone. We’ve also added impact fees on the building permit for roads and water and sewer, so are those fees calculated in this? No, they’re not. Those are added to this.”

The moving target of construction review and inspection costs has caused issues with budgeting in recent years, said Anthony Tomchesson, an engineer with Waco-based Barnett Contracting.

He referenced Church Road Estates near Harris Creek and the Foxborough subdivision off Tree Lake Drive as recent examples that would incur higher fees under the new schedule, and said there must be further discussions for developers to understand how the city is calculating its fees.

Tomchesson said a contractor, “ate $48,000 on Foxborough” due to developers budgeting the project’s inspection fees at 2% when it was let, which later increased to 4%. He said the city’s estimate for the development was $89,000, an increase of $3,000 from the fee he paid less than two months ago, and his calculation based on the city’s new fee schedule differed greatly from the city’s estimate.

“I did the same spreadsheet that they’ve got based on everything that's listed in here and I’m actually coming up with a new fee of $128,000 versus the $89,000,” Tomchesson said.

“I know y’all are pressured to pass something by Sept. 1 but I’m begging you to make it tentative. … We all know the change is coming but let’s get something that we can actually calculate and budget for. I mean, our projects budget two years in advance and I cannot keep track of these costs.”

Travis Whitis, a design engineer with Georgetown’s Yalgo Engineering, said he does not understand some of the fees included in the fee schedule, including a $570.51 fee per fire hydrant inspection.

“If you take the hourly rate for an inspector to inspect a fire hydrant I think that’s 6 hours and 45 minutes, and I can tell you that there’s really no way that it takes 6 hours and 45 minutes to inspect a fire hydrant,” Whitis said. “So I think, like Tony (Tomchesson) said, I think there’s some things that really need to be looked through before it gets passed or at least come back and look at it again.”

In her presentation following the public comments, Burlarley-Hyland said “there’s a pretty big difference between what the developer said that they thought their cost of construction was and what the city upon further inspection decided that construction cost was.”

Taking into account the discrepancy and the adjusted construction costs, developers would effectively pay less in inspection fees with the new rate structure, although the bill would be larger than what they’re used to, she said.

Burlarley-Hyland also compared the in-house inspector’s hourly rate of $80.18 to third-party consultant costs, which range from about $95 to $130 per hour.

Council members acknowledged the city’s tight timeline and urgency to pass something before the state law takes effect Friday, but agreed there must be a conversation between the city and the development community as soon as possible.

Council Member Jim Holmes said the proposal was taking the council by surprise, and he wants to preserve the city’s relationship with the building community by involving developers in the conversation.

“We have to have something in place by Friday but let’s continue the dialogue," Holmes said. "And I’m not saying wait 30 days … I think we have to start immediately and get something going where there’s more dialogue, particularly on the more frequent events. I don’t want to see a lot of variation on those where we’re changing the rules in the middle of the game and as a developer and a builder and an investor that’s the part that I don’t like.”