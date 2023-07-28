Wacoans experiencing homelessness got a brief respite from the heat and the street Friday as they gathered at the convention center for the biannual Project Homeless Connect event.

The one-stop event offered haircuts, hygienic essentials, veterinary check-ups for pets, bike repairs and medical screenings.

Nicole Wiscombe, board member of the Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition, said the event is unique in that homeless people can find everything they might need in one place. Project Homeless Connect happens twice a year, once in the winter and once in the summer.

The summer event, which typically draws about 100, saw 140 in attendance Friday.

Benjamin Devore said the event is “definitely a helper.” He walked away with two bus passes, an eye exam appointment and a snack bag.

“Who doesn’t like snacks?” Devore said with a sparkle in his eye. “These folks here, they have a lot of compassion for people who are homeless or are going through some kind of emotional or mental strain. They're very compassionate. Just the fact that they cared enough to come out when they can. It's gravy.”

Devore is currently living in his car and unemployed. He said though the lack of a job is less than ideal, he’s quite enjoying his makeshift home.

Though he smiled as he walked through the convention center, Devore said he had to be dragged there by his ear.

“You look for as much help as you can, but a lot of folks are embarrassed to ask,” Devore said. “I had to be pushed to get here today because I didn't want to come. I'm not against anybody for needing, because everybody needs, but I guess your ego gets in the way. You kind of unintentionally hurt yourself while trying to help yourself at the same time. But today is a blessing, so I can't get mad.”

Every day Devore writes letters to God, whom he credits for his joy. He said he oftentimes feels forgotten by society and alone. All in all, he said he is just grateful to be on this side of the ground.

Shannon Eckley, chair of the coalition, said though there are many reasons why someone might become homeless, there has been a spike since the pandemic.

“Finances are always a reason for homelessness, but as COVID has hit everyone really hard, and there's a lot more financial instability, people are struggling to make ends meet,” Eckley said. “A lot of people who were one paycheck away from losing their homes and lost their housing. So we're seeing a lot more people on the street and living in their cars.”

In 2022, there were 195 homeless people in Waco according to the annual Point-in-Time Count.

As someone invested in helping the homeless, Eckley said she doesn’t see people leave homelessness as often as she would wish, but those stories do exist.

“It does happen,” she said. “We are seeing more and more successes. And the more folks that we have trained to do the work that we're doing, the more access we have to healthcare, to substance abuse, to the treatment that people need, the more likely it is that people will come full circle and will be successful.”

David Lefler has been on the streets since 2019 and said there are definitely worse places to be homeless than in Waco.

“You'd be surprised at some of the decent people who live out here,” Lefler said.

He said the nicest thing someone can do for him is to sit and chat.

Wiscombe said she’s noticed that many community members want to help, they just don’t always know how to.

“We're all humans in this life struggle together, trying to figure out how to survive,” Wiscombe said. “Let's do it together, let's have some humanity and come together and help each other.”