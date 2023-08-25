McLennan County Administrator Dustin Chapman will see an almost 44% pay increase beginning Oct. 1, having become a go-to source of specifics and legal guidance when county commissioners need answers.

“It was clear that given his level of experience and expertise, he was grossly underpaid,” said Commissioner Patricia Miller, who joined colleagues in giving Chapman and County Judge Scott Felton pay hikes well above the 3.5% cost of living adjustment most of the county’s other 1,100 staffers will see.

Chapman’s salary would move from $127,850 to $184,061, while Felton will get $188,491 including supplements, up from $170,857. Commissioner Jim Smith said commissioners felt Felton should retain the highest salary as the county’s chief administrator who is publicly elected.

Felton will see a pay increase of about 10% in the new budget, which commissions will vote on Tuesday, along with the proposed tax rate of 32.9 cents per $100 valuation, a rate reduction of about 4.7 cents.

After initially saying he would not feel comfortable commenting on his pay boost, Chapman said in an email message: “I appreciate the unanimous support from the Commissioners Court and look forward to continuing to work hard to serve the Court and the County.”

The pay increase for Felton appears to put him in the upper-middle of the pack among county judges statewide, according to figures compiled and published by the Texas Association of Counties.

Salaries range from $198,476 in Tarrant County, which includes Fort Worth; and $190,861 in Harris County, which includes Houston; to $68,503 in Gregg County in East Texas and $70,546 in Taylor County, which includes Abilene. Interestingly, the judge in Gregg County receives $51,413 in salary supplements. The Comal County judge makes $92,838 in salary, $31,823 in salary supplements, a $2,000 travel allowance, and a $6,000 car allowance. The judge in Denton County makes $158,636 annually, plus a $1,500 supplement and $12,420 in travel and car allowances.

“If anyone walked in the judge’s footsteps, seeing how many hours he spends every day, and I would say every night, performing his duties … he is a valuable asset that represents the county well,” Smith said.

Commissioner Miller said there are differences in city and county government, but she likened Chapman’s responsibilities to those of a city manager. She said his $127,850 salary was substantially lower than salaries received by city managers, deputy city managers and assistant city managers locally.

“We have been able to make this adjustment to Mr. Chapman’s salary while adopting a preliminary ‘no new revenue’ tax rate,’” Miller said.

She said she believes in rewarding employees proficient in their work while maintaining fiscal responsibility.

“I am pleased we were able to do both,” Miller said.

She also noted commissioners since 2016 have cut the tax rate by 20 cents, or 37.2%.

“I think to my knowledge, though I can’t speak for the entire court, his duties have increased dramatically the past few years, but I don’t think he has seen any pay change except a cost of living allowance,” Smith said of Chapman.

Chapman is a licensed attorney, so commissioners and county department heads “are able to bend his ear without going to outside counsel when the clock is running and dollars are adding up,” Smith said.

He said he has heard no grumbling from other county employees since the proposed pay increases for Chapman and Felton have become public.

Ana Picazo, the county’s human resources director, said her office uses several sources to analyze county wages and job descriptions, including eight Texas counties with a similar workforce and population size.

She said it was determined Chapman’s pay was “below market,” and he needed a classification correction. She said findings show the city of Waco’s assistant city managers make $155,455 to $248,324 annually.

“We want him to work for us,” Felton said of Chapman.

“I supported giving him an increase,” Felton said. “We recognized his duties are much broader than his job grade. He has the energy and command of management processes to get through the maze we deal with.”