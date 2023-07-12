McLennan County will get more than $250,000 from a $13 billion national opioid settlement with Walgreens, Walmart and CVS Pharmacy, putting the money into into a fund to combat opioid-related problems in the county.

Waco attorney Herb Bristow, who is representing the county in legal action against opioid producers and distributors, said the county now has received nearly $1.2 million in direct payments due to ongoing settlements nationally and statewide. Another $18.3 million has gone into a regional fund that could benefit the county and others dealing with the opioid crisis.

“As the settlements come in, we bring them to Commissioners Court for approval. We have received some funds to date,” said County Administrator Dustin Chapman in an email response. “In addition to the direct payments to the county, funds are allocated to a regional abatement fund for use in funding future prevention and treatment programs, including community mental health treatment arising from consequences of opioids.”

Commissioners this week voted approval of the settlement with Walmart, Walgreens and CVS Pharmacy. Cities and counties statewide have joined class action lawsuits against the opioid industry in recent years, but McLennan County became a complainant early in the process, filing its own lawsuit in 2017, before joining governments around the state in pursuing remedies.

“The general idea is that the payments are used to compensate the county for expenses related to the past and future consequences of opioids being in the community and for prevention and treatment programs,” Chapman said.

Bristow said the pursuit of settlements will continue indefinitely.

“There are more to come,” Bristow said. “We hope to get as many solved as we can, and we put pressure with litigation to get that done. It represents a lot of effort by a lot of people.” Bristow said the process includes awsuits, negotiations, settlements and the disbursement of funds to various entities.

The new payouts will be as follows:

Walmart: $80,000 to McLennan County, $1.13 million to regional fund,

Walgreens: $155,000 to county, $2.25 million to region,

CVS: $141,000 to county, $2.1 million to region.

This regional fund, called the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund, lumps McLennan County with six smaller counties: Bosque, Coryell, Falls, Hamilton, Hill and Limestone. Other regional trust funds have been established statewide.

Bristow said about 70% of money secured in settlements will flow into the trust fund, which must be spent in strict accordance with guidelines. Direct payments to cities and counties have no strings attached, said Bristow. Entities are not legally bound to spend the money on opioid issues, he said, but may do so.

Parties to the lawsuits often negotiate different payout schedules, said Bristow, mentioning that Walmart has agreed to pay what it owes over six years, while Walgreens will have 15 years; CVS Pharmacy, 10 years.

The three companies will pay the county $276,000 combined.

The settlement involving the three companies was reached in November last year, with Reuters placing the agreed upon total at $13.8 billion.

It quoted Paul Geller, an attorney representing governments involved in legal action, saying the settlements “will bring billions of additional dollars to communities that are desperate for funds to combat the epidemic” of opioid addiction.

He went on to say, “We know that reckless, profit-driven dispensing practices fueled the crisis; but we know just as surely that with better systems in place and proper heeding of red flag warnings, pharmacies can play a direct role in reducing opioid abuse and in saving lives.”

At the time, Walgreens released a statement, saying, “As one of the largest pharmacy chains in the nation, we remain committed to being a part of the solution, and this settlement framework will allow us to keep out focus on the health and wellbeing of our customers and patients, while making positive contributions to address the opioid crisis.”

CVS, Walgreens and Walmart were the three largest retail pharmacies in the country by market share at the time the settlement was announced.

McLennan County also has reaped financial benefits from settlements with three major pharmaceutical distributors — McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen — as well as drug manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.

The state also has reached deals with Teva Pharmaceutical, Endo Health Solutions, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Endo International and Par Pharmaceutical, with McLennan County getting a percentage of each.

Bristow said though the county has qualified for more than $1 million in direct payments, it may not have received that amount. He said payments may arrive sporadically, depending on agreed upon payout schedules.