McLennan County will sell $20 million in certificates of obligation to renovate the former downtown county jail, repair roads and bridges, and bring several county buildings into compliance with the Americans With Disabilities Act.

Topping the list is what County Judge Scott Felton called a "judicial center" the county will create from the gutted jail adjacent to the McLennan County Courthouse at Fifth Street and Washington Avenue. It will spend $44.7 million to $55.9 million on the three-year project, though Felton said commissioners continue to pursue cuts where possible. They are collaborating with John W. Erwin Contractor to find areas to trim.

"We've already found some savings, and our contractor is in on discussions, providing pertinent information on costs, so I think we can narrow down that amount," Felton said. "We sold bonds last year in anticipation of this construction and are fairly close to having everything we need."

The newly issued certificates should cover any shortfall while also making funds available to address other county needs, Felton said.

Commissioners unanimously approved a bid of 4.15% interest over the certificates' 20-year life. The county received six offers, with bidders such as investment firm Robert W. Baird & Co. revealing how much interest they will charge the county to buy its certificates, Felton said.

"Baird will sell to the secondary market, tax-free to buyers," he said. "These are 20-year certificates, but we can pay them off early after a certain period of time without penalty. These appear in our interest and sinking fund, which will remain unchanged as other debt is rolling off."

County Auditor Frances Bartlett said paying off the bond over 20 years, including interest, will cost the county $29.6 million. She said the county could refinance the issue at a lower rate if one becomes available.

Though the county is proposing a year-over-year general fund budget increase of $8 million, to about $142 million, it is proposing a 4.7-cent tax rate reduction, to 32.98 cents per $100 valuation. The county's taxable property value is up 16%, to some $27.9 billion, compared to last year.

Bartlett said the county believes it can rely upon sales taxes, fines and fees to balance the numbers.

A press release on the new $20 bond mentions Americans with Disabilities Act upgrades to the County Records Building and McLennan County Courthouse. It also references "roofing, maintenance, HVAC, and climate-control improvements at various existing county facilities and buildings."

Felton said the county needs to address storage space needs in the District Attorney's Office and the District Clerk's Office.

Creating space for judges and juries has become a priority in McLennan County as the Texas Legislature in the spring of 2021 authorized the creation of Waco's 474th State District Court, the sixth state district court in Waco, as well as a third county court-at-law. County Administrator Dustin Chapman said the remodel of the gutted downtown jail includes work on floors one through five, and the project will also include work on the third floor of the courthouse annex.