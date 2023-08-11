With a lower tax rate, McLennan County expects to boost general fund spending by $8.3 million, enough to add sheriff's deputies, give 3.5% raises and enhance efforts to bring in new businesses.

The McLennan County Commissioners Court has approved a no-new-revenue tax rate of 32.98 cents per $100 valuation, a nearly 5-cent decrease over last year's rate of 37.64 cents.

The county’s taxable property value increased by 16%, or $4.03 billion, to some $27.9 billion in 2023, according to certified tax rolls released in recent weeks by the McLennan County Appraisal District, which is in the process of changing its name to the McLennan Central Appraisal District.

The average market value of homesteads in McLennan County this year is $307,450, with an average taxable value of $200,038, an increase of about 10.4%, or $18,888, according to appraisal district records.

Some $785 million of the county’s new taxable value is due to new construction, with 1,847 new properties constructed in the 2023 fiscal year.

At the decreased rate, a homeowner can expect to pay about $20 less in property taxes to the county this year, for a total of about $660.

County Judge Scott Felton said going into the budgeting process everyone knew values were higher, and the county had a responsibility to set a rate that would not allow it to spend any more than what is needed to provide for its residents.

The no-new-revenue rate provides the county with about the same maintenance and operations revenue as last year while still decreasing the overall burden to individual taxpayers. Felton said the county will still reap more revenue than last year due to new homes and businesses being added to the rolls.

“We had an opportunity to reduce the rate to help soften the blow of increasing values most people are experiencing,” he said.

The rate represents a 20-cent, or 37.2%, reduction since 2016, he said.

The county’s proposed budget, which can be found online or at the county clerk’s office, includes some $142.5 million in expenditures from the general fund. According to the auditor’s office, budgeted general fund expenditures are proposed to increase by $8.3 million over last year, including the addition of new law enforcement and judicial personnel, raises for county staff and more economic development spending.

Felton said the county has seen a high return on economic development investment by incentivizing companies to move to the area that pay higher wages, provide jobs, and make large capital investments that increase the tax base and take some of the tax burden off of residents. The county is also spending money to support workforce development by providing more skilled labor as part of its initiative, he said.

The county financially supports a few entities, including the Greater Waco Sports Commission, McLennan Community Investment Fund and the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, which Felton said is the county and city of Waco’s business recruiting arm. The coming year’s budget includes some $20.3 million in expenditures for the economic development fund, and increase of some $3.59 million over 2023.

All county employees and officials will see a 3.51% cost-of-living raise, and the county will increase its contribution to employee health insurance coverage by 10%.

Felton said some $3.2 million will go to fund increases to law enforcement — with seven new deputy positions budgeted in for 2024 — and additional support to judicial functions to help address backlogs.