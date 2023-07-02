Back in December 2021, McLennan County thought remodeling the old downtown jail and creating courtroom space would cost $34 million.

But what a difference inflation, time and a closer look at the particulars can make. The likely price now hovers between $44.7 million and $55.9 million, depending on the assorted bells and whistles county officials, including McLennan County commissioners, choose to include. And since work will occupy three years, the pricing landscape may change again, County Judge Scott Felton said.

"There have been discussions on which courts will be housed in the new facility but nothing is finalized," County Administrator Dustin Chapman said by email. "The thought is to have as many 'criminal courts' in that building as possible to help with security measures."

Felton said the county this summer will sell up to $20 million in certificates of obligation to address the shortfall. The sale will not necessarily mean a tax rate increase, though commissioners have begun crunching numbers as they prepare a budget for the new fiscal year that begins Oct. 1.

Listing other revenue sources, Felton said the county has at its disposal about $19 million from previous bond issues, and $14 million to $19 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act allocations. Toss in $20 million in new bonds, and the county would have nearly $60 million to work with.

Chapman said the remodel includes work on floors one through five of the gutted downtown jail, adjacent to the McLennan County Courthouse, and on the third floor of the courthouse annex.

Starting at $34 million, the estimated cost had climbed to $46 million in August 2022. It was then the county removed elements valued at about $6 million deemed not essential, Chapman said. Wish-list losses include removing the skybridges linking the courthouse, the jail and the annex; renovating the courthouse exterior; and building a clock tower.

Discussions have heated up between commissioners, the Brinkley Sargent Wiginton architectural firm that specializes in jail design, and John W. Erwin General Contractor, which will oversee the transformation.

"They provided plans, we reviewed the plans, and have gone back and forth on what the different areas should look like," Chapman said.

The McLennan County Courthouse, its annex and the old jail to become new courtrooms and administrative offices are bounded by Columbus and Washington avenues, Fifth and Sixth streets. Chapman said design suggestions have been made "with security, safety and access in mind."

Features under consideration include closing the alley between Fifth and Sixth streets to vehicular traffic. The alley also separates the courthouse from the annex. The alley area would become what Chapman described as the "grand entry plaza" leading to one public entrance to the new courtrooms.

Also proposed is cutting into the walkway along Sixth Street, next to the annex, to create a parking area that makes up for parking spots lost by closing the alley to vehicles. This move keeps the county compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act.

The county also may place a one-story security building where a sally port and the alley merge. The sally port is a securable area where law enforcement vehicles park when transferring prisoners to court appearances. A multi-story space is proposed near Columbus Avenue to accommodate more visitors. Chapman said the expansion will feature new elevators and restrooms.

Also being considered is secure parking for judges on the Columbus Avenue side of the complex. Lastly, a secure elevator will move judges to courtroom entrances, "and we can add a stop on the maintenance side that will access the second floor of the maintenance building, allowing ADA access to an additional 4,000 square feet of usable space," Chapman said.

John W. Erwin General Contractor has reviewed plans and provided estimates ranging from $44.7 million to $55.9 million, depending on options the county chooses to exercise, he said.

"We discussed the renovation of the third floor in the annex," Chapman said. "Renovation cannot take place there until room is made for the District Clerk personnel on the first floor of the jail."

Estimates say the renovation will cost $3.9 million to $4.9 million. Chapman said the county could break this work away from the jail renovation, perhaps calling it Phase 2. Completing the jail project as Phase 1 in that case would cost $40.8 million to $51 million.

Commissioner Jim Smith said higher estimates are part of doing business.

"I think everybody is well aware what construction costs are doing," Smith said. "Going up has become the norm, not the exception. I'm not surprised at all. We've added courts and support staff for those courts. The courthouse wasn't originally designed for that many courts, but I don't think anybody wants to hold trials in a closet."

Commissioner Pat Miller said the increase was larger than she expected.

"The increase in cost for the downtown jail renovation project surprised me," Miller said by email. "I am aware that the original cost figure was an estimate but the amount of increase was a surprise.

"I am hopeful that a closer analysis of the needs will bring the final cost figure more inline with the original estimate."

Miller also weighed in on using American Rescue Plan Act money to repurpose the jail.

"I believe McLennan County has been responsible with its ARPA funds," she said. "And, as it pertains to that funding, I have made my priorities clear. My first priority was to invest in McLennan County's water and sewer needs. And, I believe the court has been responsible in assisting our local entities in those areas."

Commissioners agreed to spend $5.6 million of its $49 million allocation to support 18 water and wastewater projects, while allocating $4.4 million to assist several water supply districts reduce arsenic levels in drinking water.

Miller said as the state continues to increase the number of courts in McLennan County "the issue of where to house those courts becomes a concern that the Commissioners Court must not only discuss but address. ARPA guidelines allow for us to use funds in this situation. Therefore, if we can meet the infrastructure needs of our county and save the citizens of McLennan County that cost, I agree with the strategy."

Whatever the approach, work on turning the old jail into courtrooms will create a logistics challenge around the courthouse for years.

"There will be some disruptions, but we hope to keep those to a minimum," Smith said. "The architects, John Erwin, Dustin (Chapman) and the judge (Felton) are making plans for staging areas. The county bought a building on Columbus Avenue from the city, and the intent is to demolish it and make the site available for off-site parking of equipment and supplies in a way that ensures we don't block traffic."