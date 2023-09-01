In a press conference Friday with Baylor University President Linda Livingstone, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said his draft proposal on name, image and likeness rules for college athletes would eliminate inconsistencies between states, help preserve sports that don’t generate as much revenue as Division One football, and provide legal certainty on the roles of colleges, conferences and athletics associations.

Livingstone said the right guidelines must be enacted around name, image and likeness deals to prevent a “pay for play” system from taking advantage of student-athletes.

“That’s what we’re looking for in a federal bill that creates a fair playing field,” Livingstone said. “So what student-athletes are getting is their legitimate value from name, image and likeness and knowing what that value is.”

Livingstone said Cruz’s proposed bill would preempt Texas laws and improve on them.

She said name, image and likeness deals, if done right and not for recruitment, can have wonderful benefits for student-athletes. She said there have been many cases where athletes were promised deals and money to attend certain schools and were later not paid.

“It’s certainly very helpful for our student-athletes, and they should have those opportunities,” Livingstone said. “We need some ways to help student-athletes be protected in the process so that they know what they’re getting is legitimate and the folks that they’re working with are individuals that they can trust.”

Cruz’s comments during the press conference in Baylor’s McLane Stadium were his first publicly on the discussion draft of the bill he rolled out last month. A Supreme Court decision in 2021 cleared the way for states to enact varying rules on the practice of third-parties paying student-athletes for use of their names, images and likenesses, often in endorsement deals, a practice previously prohibited by the NCAA.

Cruz said the measure would give the NCAA the power to enforce rules across the country.

Ever since the NCAA’s inception in 1906, the organization has attempted to maintain the amateur status of student athletes and has heavily penalized schools and players for violating rules on giving or accepting money and benefits beyond scholarships.

Two famous examples include the NCAA’s investigation into Johnny Manziel allegedly signing autographs for money during his time as Texas A&M University’s quarterback, and the stripping of the Heisman Trophy Reggie Bush was awarded as a University of Southern California running back, for allegedly accepting gifts from sports agents. Leading up to the 2021 Supreme Court ruling, many critics of the NCAA had pointed out the organization’s multi-billion dollar revenue, none of which went to the athletes who fuel the revenue stream.

But after the decision in NCAA v. Alston, student-athletes are able to sign endorsement deals and profit off of their name, image and likeness. They still are not allowed to accept money, gifts or benefits from universities. The ruling left legislation up to the states, and as of Friday, 31 states and Washington, D.C., have passed laws addressing the issue.

Cruz said his bill would secure rules across the U.S. and prevent schools in certain states from having advantages in recruiting due to differences in their laws. He said it would help preserve Division Two and Division Three programs. The differences among state could amount to an “all-out bidding war” that could destroy college athletics, he said.

“It’s hard to look at the landscape of college athletics and not recognize it is the Wild West right now,” Cruz said. “It is chaotic. And there are real risks that if we do not see congressional action, what we know and love in college sports could be destroyed in a not terribly long expanse of time.”