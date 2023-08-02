Residents of a subdivision just outside West city limits are opposing efforts to bring in a Love’s Travel Stop next to their neighborhood, they said at a West City Council meeting Tuesday.

Residents of the Wolf Country addition between Willie Nelson Road and Marable Street said they are opposed to the truck stop for several reasons, including concerns over construction near their homes, increased traffic in the area, an increased use of water, the devaluation of their properties and a possible increase in crime.

West City Council Member David Pratka said he and the city council are sympathetic to the residents’ concerns, but because their homes and the proposed location of the truck stop are outside West city limits, city leaders do not have a say yet in the construction of the travel stop. City Council Member Matt Miller said Love’s approached West about building the location, not the other way around. Miller said the land in question is privately owned and the city cannot stop a private sale of property between willing parties.

Pratka also said the talks over Love’s may span several years, and the city is in no position currently to take any action regarding the possible truck stop.

West Mayor Tommy Muska said Wednesday that the city is working on annexing land on the east side of Interstate 35, in preparation for potentially making the jump to the west side and annexing the proposed Love’s site, as the city limits must be contiguous.

Muska said the city wants to annex the land to not only bring in Love’s, but also to bring other businesses and economic development to the west side of the highway. Muska said Love’s wants to receive utilities from West, and the city would have to provide $4 million in infrastructure upgrades to do so.

Pratka also told the Tribune-Herald in June that annexation would allow West to benefit from sales tax revenue from Love’s, and that sales tax revenue makes up a large portion of the city’s yearly budget.

At the city council meeting Tuesday, the concerned residents all said they are in favor of West’s growth, but said they want to see businesses other than a truck stop come to the town. They also said they want any development or construction to be away from their homes. About 20 residents from the subdivision came to voice their opposition to Love’s. The residents said the subdivision has about 30 homes and 80 to 100 residents who would be affected if the truck stop is built.

West police Lt. Scott Jones gave a report from Chief Chris White during the meeting and said the West Police Department had contacted both the Hillsboro and Troy police departments to see if either community had seen an increase in crime after their Love’s locations were built. Jones said neither department reported an increase in crime but that traffic was reported to be an issue surrounding each truck stop.

Subdivision resident Jeff Holloman said he and his family lost their home in the 2013 fertilizer plant explosion and moved to the subdivision. He said he and his neighbors do not want Love’s to build a truck stop nearby.

Subdivision resident Rebecca Eubanks said she is concerned about an increase in traffic, as the entrance to the Wolf Country subdivision has only one main road, Marable Street, which could be used by customers of the truck stop. She also said she is concerned about the possible decrease in property value that may come as a result of noise pollution and other factors.

“I feel the city needs to do a quality of life impact study regarding how homes and people will be affected by this, such as property values, noise pollution, water conservation, travel, road study and of the cost of hiring additional police and fire for this proposed expansion along the west side of the interstate,” Eubanks said.

Menlow Water Supply Corp. President Ronnie Skerik said during the meeting a truck stop’s estimated water use would be 20,000 gallons per day, or 7 million gallons of water per year. Serik said he has monitored Menlow’s wells and the level of water in the Trinity Aquifer for more than 15 years. He said the water table once dropped an average of 5 feet per year, which increased to 13 feet per year after West drilled a new well not far from one of Menlow’s.

Skerik said he thinks the change can be attributed to a general increase in demand for groundwater in Central Texas, not solely to the new well. However, he said a single customer using 7 million gallons of water per year will have a significant impact on water levels.

Rick Brewster, a subdivision resident and retired truck driver, said the proposed Love’s Travel Stop would be adjacent to his property on Marable Street. He said he saw crime such as drug dealing and prostitution occur at truck stops when he was a driver, and is concerned about the types of people a truck stop would attract.

Brewster also said he is concerned about living so close to a place where trucks would be constantly running.

“I don’t want to walk out my door, or have my grandchildren walk out their back door, and breathe the fumes from the tractor-trailers sitting there all night long, all day long,” Brewster said.

Muska said he feels for the concerned residents, as he would not want a truck stop in his backyard either. But he said the residents’ only course of action would be to buy the land themselves as the city has no say in the private sale of the land.

Muska said the city council will take the residents’ concerns into consideration and will continue to research the impact a truck stop will have on the community, including any possible increase of crime in the area. He said city council will look at the whole picture regarding any possible annexation of the property, not just possible downsides.

“We’re taking it under very careful consideration,” Muska said. “We’re going to take the concerns of citizens and look at the possibility of transients and crime and look at the whole picture, weighing it against the cost of sales tax revenue the city would benefit from.”