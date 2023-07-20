Founders of the Waco-based Heart of Texas Human Trafficking Coalition are passing the baton to a new generation of leadership.

District Judge Gary Coley and Unbound Now founder and CEO Susan Peters have led the coalition since it began a decade ago. The new co-chairs, Liz Buice and Kristi Hayes, were recognized Thursday at a quarterly coalition round table.

Buice, now an Assistant District Attorney in the McLennan County District Attorney’s office, has a long history of working against exploitation of children, serving in civil court from 2017 to 2022 and before that as a McLennan County prosecutor. Hayes, executive director of Unbound Now Waco since August 2022, previously hosted a podcast promoting universal human values and worked as youth pastor in Oklahoma City and Fairfax County, Virginia.

Together, Hayes and Buice will focus on enhancing collaboration between law enforcement agencies, community organizations, and government entities to streamline efforts and increase impact, a Thursday statement from Unbound Now says.

Coley, who presides over Waco’s 74th State District Court, attended Thursday, while Peters was absent due to the birth of her first grandchild.

The two began the coalition to bring law enforcement, prosecutors and judges together with community advocates and resources to coordinate efforts against traffickers, and to provide recovery and healing to the victims, Coley said.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said at the meeting that law enforcement agencies can rescue people out of exploitation, but they can’t save the victims.

“We can arrest the sex-buyers and lock up the scumbag traffickers,” McNamara said. “And our SWAT teams and peace officers can rescue the victims, but it’s organizations like Unbound and Jesus Said Love and others that can save the victims by showing them new way to live.”

Jesus Said Love, a nonprofit founded by Brett and Emily Mills, recently announced plans for Lovely Village, a housing ministry for exploited women.

Hayes pledged to work together with Buice and the rest of the coalition.

She said the coalition will work “to make Central Texas an even safer and more resilient region where all people are able to live free.”