City of Crawford officials say a well now being installed will more than double the town's available drinking water supply by Jan. 31 to meet current and future needs, but a ban on outdoor water use will remain until then.

Drilling is complete on the well near the city's surface water treatment plant and is now in process of "being developed," City Manager Brian Bolfing said.

"Once completed, the total amount of water the city will be able to provide will be approximately 425 gal/min," Bolfing said in an email response to the Tribune-Herald on Friday. "This amount will more than double the ability to supply an adequate amount of safe drinking water for the current demand as well as future growth."

The well and associated construction at the city water plant is expected to cost $3.1 million. The project has been in the planning stages since a November 2019 water system study that showed the water demand in this town of about 900 people could outstrip its supply during a drought.

The study by Waco-based MRB Group showed the two wells provided 195 gallons per minute, 110 gallons per minute short of peak demand. The study recommended a third well to bring the total peak production capacity to at least 305 gallons per minute.

The study also showed that during a drought the volume of water in the city's small reservoir off Tonk Creek would likely drop below the level of the intake pumps for the water treatment plant, and therefore could not be considered in water system calculations.

In March 2020, before the city council could fully act on the study and its recommendations, the global pandemic hit Texas.

Bolfing said the city issued certificates of obligation for the new well during the middle of pandemic in 2021, but getting the project financed and built has been a lengthy process for a city the size of Crawford.

The city council refinanced some prior capital project debt along with the $3.1 million for the water plant and new well, saving Crawford $440,000, Bolfing said. The project required an increase to water rates starting in March 2022, Bolfing said.

The city submitted well plans to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality in November 2022, around four months after the city implemented odd-even water rationing, documents from the TCEQ show.

The initial restrictions were imposed in June 2022 after the reservoir level fell below the level of the intake pumps, the city manager said.

TCEQ approved the plans, and the city hired a contractor to drill a new well this summer, with casing and well cementing finished by July. But in June, one of the existing wells experienced a casing problem that lowered its output from 85 to 30 gallons per minute, lowering the city's total output to 140 gallons per minute and leading to the outdoor water ban.

Once the third well is complete, the city will have 360 gallons per minute available in the first and third wells alone, exceeding the minimum required according to the 2019 study by 55 gallons per minute.

With the second well producing 30 gallons per minute, the requirements would be exceeded by 85 gallons per minute.

If the city refits the second well to restore it to its previous full capacity the available well output would exceed the 2019 requirement by 140 gallons per minute.