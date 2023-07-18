A nonprofit already handling reformed foster care operations in the Panhandle region is meeting with Waco-area leaders as it weighs whether to pursue the same role here.

St. Francis Ministries officials met Monday with about 60 area child welfare leaders, foster parents and elected officials at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, part of the organization’s efforts to gauge and gather community support for a potential bid to become the region’s “single source continuum contractor” under the community-based care foster care model being rolled out in phases statewide.

If successful, the Kansas-based Christian nonprofit with operations in six states would, starting in 2026, take over key elements of the foster care system from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Community-based care is Texas’ reformed foster care model. It aims to keep kids closer to their homes by putting a private contractor in charge of placements and case management in lieu of the state. So far, about half of Texas geographically has transitioned over to the new model, representing about a quarter of the children who are in state custody.

The region that includes McLennan County, Region 7, encompasses 30 counties and is scheduled to begin the shift to community-based care in 2026. Before then, private organizations will submit bids to become the regional single source continuum contractor.

Region 7 has only seen one group come forward to submit a bid, but the organization was denied. Now, St. Francis Ministries is eyeing the region.

St. Francis Chief Development Officer Cristian Garcia said the nonprofit is exploring a bid for the northern part of the region. The northern part, Region 7A, is comprised of 20 counties, including Bell, Williamson and McLennan, and is home to about 1.9 million people. Region 7B has 10 counties, including Travis, Hays and Bastrop, and is home to about 1.9 million people as well.

Garcia said the 7A region is more similar to the region St. Francis Ministries leads. That area, Region 1, has 41 counties but only about 874,000 people. He said 7A mirrors the kind of rural areas the organization already serves in Region 1.

St. Francis Ministries has not yet submitted a bid for Region 7A but plans to in September if it has community support.

Andrea Zimmerman, coordinator of the Waco-based Heart of Texas Families and Foster Care Coalition, organized the event so St. Francis would have a chance to meet and talk with important figures in McLennan County foster care.

If St. Francis Ministries does become the private contractor for Region 7A, it would not impose any additional requirements on foster families. It would aim to keep children in the foster care system within 50 miles of their home and would prioritize kinship placements.

In a question-and-answer session, leaders of the foster community were primarily concerned with how St. Francis Ministries would gather resources like child care, medical professionals and therapists necessary to support children in foster care.

Garcia said there would be a leader in the Region 7A office of St. Francis Ministries that would guide the process and navigate challenges.

From here, St. Francis Ministries and the foster care coalition will meet within their organizations and decide if they want to move forward together. If the answer is yes, St. Francis Ministries will submit a bid in September and the state will decide on the private contractor in 2025.