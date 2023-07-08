During a town hall meeting Saturday in Hewitt, Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Waco, touted finishing the border wall championed by former President Donald Trump, slashing federal spending and ending remote work for federal employees.

About 70 people came to the VFW Post 6008 in Hewitt to listen to Sessions and ask questions.

Talks about border security and immigration were most frequently brought up in the meeting. Sessions said federal and state law enforcement are being “overrun and outgunned” at the border by a large number of migrants entering the country. Sessions said lax border security from President Joe Biden’s administration is to blame for the record number of overdose deaths in 2022 and for crime rates.

“The message that we’re sending is open to drug cartels that are now taking advantage of us,” Sessions said. “Drugs, fentanyl, it is embarrassing. We’re seeing that record number of people die, our children, because of Chinese influence, cartel activity. They are killing our children.”

Sessions touted finishing former President Donald Trump’s border wall as his solution to the border crisis. He said finishing the wall would prevent officers from being overwhelmed by the record number of migrants attempting to enter the country.

Recently, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, and Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado, have introduced separate articles of impeachment against Biden over border policies.

Sessions said Biden has failed to address immigration, violating the law and harming the country, and he voted in favor of referring the articles to the House Homeland Security and House Judiciary committees in to investigate.

“We believe that is important to hold the president accountable,” Sessions said. “The Democrats did what they thought was right on President Trump, we are simply saying that we believe that this president has been unfaithful to his oath of office. We believe this president, and further this administration, is a problem, but we’re not trying to make a spectacle over it.”

Spending, inflation

Sessions displayed a graphic with data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis showing inflation has averaged 5.06% under Biden, compared to 1.91% during Trump’s term and 1.58% during former President Barack Obama’s two terms.

Sessions said he voted against a bill last month to raise the federal debt ceiling because it did not do enough to decrease spending.

“I have during the years been in favor of using this not to increase spending, but to reduce it and do something about it,” Sessions said. “When the deal that was cut was to allow us for the next 20 months until pass the election, to spend all the money that’s ever been put into play is unrealistic. That is what is contributing to inflation. And there was no stoppage put on it.”

“The correct answer is we have spent too much,” Sessions said. “We were promised it would be it bring us great things and bring us closer to heaven. It has brought us misery, unemployment, high taxes and worst of all inflation that is robbing too many people of the ability to pay their bills and to get the services that they need and harms our economy.”

According to a Treasury Department explainer, the debt limit allows the government to finance spending previously approved through legislation, not new spending. Failing to keep the limit high enough to meet spending commitments would lead to an unprecedented government default and “have catastrophic economic consequences.”

When asked his opinion on the possible expedited start of the next planned phase of Interstate 35 construction in Waco next year, Sessions said if funding is available “They need to get it done.” Local transportation planners recently announced funding could be available for the work several years sooner than expected.

“We need to get our construction done,” Sessions said. “Central Texas, Texas is growing. And we need to get our work and be completed up and down I-35.”

Funding for the project could be sourced from the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which cost $1.2 trillion dollars and set $35 billion aside for Texas, with $26 billion set aside specifically for Texas highways. Sessions voted against this bill because he said the bill spent excessive amounts of money on items not deemed a priority.

“We’ve essentially spent about five years worth of spending in one year,” Sessions said. “It’s caused inflation, it’s meant that money that could not be effectively spent and was not affected by this event took place. So we want the states to be able to roll things out, we want them to have the funding. But they need to make sure they get their work done without inflation.”

In-person work

Another issue Sessions was vocal about was transitioning the federal workforce back to working in-person, which he said has contributed to government organizations becoming slow, overwhelmed and behind schedule, such as in the case of passport renewal delays. He said telework is simply not an option for many government organizations because of the sensitive databases many are tasked with working with.

“If people don’t go to work, parents can’t go to work, because schools don’t want to go to work,” Sessions said. “And while this is not an issue here in Texas, it is an issue across the country. We did not hire government workers to do telework. We hired government workers to handle and do sensitive things to work with huge databases that have a lot of information, and that just cannot be done from home. They have been inflexible, for instance, in the passport area.”

While most in attendance were supporters of Sessions, Waco resident Michael Larsen said he came to the town hall to speak his mind regarding “integrity in Washington,” something he challenged Sessions on.

Larsen asked Sessions about a Jan. 3, 2021, Twitter post Sessions deleted on Jan. 7, 2021, in which he wrote “Had a great meeting today with folks from ‘Stop the Steal’ at our nation’s Capitol. I encouraged them to keep fighting and assured them I looked forward to doing MY duty on January 6th.”

“So considering that you were wrong about that, and you saw what happened after your encouragement, are you willing today to condemn those who committed sedition and violence against our Capitol and law enforcement? And are you willing to admit that you were wrong? And are you willing to say today, that Joe Biden is the legitimately elected president of the United States?” Larsen asked.

In response, Sessions initially began talking about then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s knowledge of federal law enforcement being present at the Capitol on Jan. 6, to which Larsen said “That’s not the question, sir. Are you willing to admit …”

“No, I’m not,” Sessions said, cutting off Larsen. “When I recognized what happened, I was unwarranted, and I took that down.”

Sessions’ response drew cheers and applause from the crowd.

Larsen said he thinks the topics discussed at the town hall are important, but he did not hear discussion of solutions.

“None of none of the topics were actual problems that Mr. Sessions was seeking solutions for,” Larsen said. “He seemed much more interested in bashing the current administration than solving problems for his constituents.”

Sessions is scheduled for another town hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m. July 15 at Robinson Junior High School, 410 W. Lyndale Drive.