The Riesel Police Department is down to a chief and one officer after the city council fired one officer in a split vote Wednesday and another officer resigned, citing complaints about the chief.

During a special called meeting Wednesday, Council Member Jennifer Hogg cast the sole vote against firing Officer Ryan Dieterich, who was two months shy of 12 years as an officer in Riesel, a town of a little more than 1,000 residents 15 miles east of Waco on Highway 6. The rest of the council voted to fire Dieterich, following a recommendation from Chief Matthew Cosper.

The Riesel council also voted unanimously to accept the resignation of Officer Patrick Bellringer.

The meeting agenda would have allowed for the council to discuss Dieterich’s employment behind closed doors, out of public view, but at Dieterich’s request the deliberations were held in public.

Cosper read his recommendation that the council fire Dieterich. He said the council previously had disciplined Dieterich, including demoting him, cutting his pay and implementing a personal improvement plan, also known as a performance improvement plan. Cosper said Dieterich had conducted traffic stops and vehicle searches in the past two months without properly notifying dispatch and that in video review he saw Dieterich act unsafely by turning his back on at least one suspect.

In his own defense, Dieterich said many of Cosper’s allegations against him were taken out of context or misrepresented Deiterich’s actions. He also said many of the chief’s discipline write-ups for him were for infractions of policies the chief had not first explained or directed.

Council Member Dustin Keller said Dieterich’s duty logs for the past two months leave about 70 hours per month unaccounted for. Dieterich asked if Keller was accusing him of skipping work, and Keller said he was citing incomplete logs.

Dieterich asked to remain employed and asked that Cosper brief the department on his own rules and policies. He said Cosper had not yet held such a briefing for the department in his six months as chief. Cosper started in Riesel in January. According to a city Facebook post announcing the hire, he had been a police officer for 12 years, most recently as chief of the Mart Police Department.

Dieterich’s attorney, Jessica Dunn, also spoke on his behalf Wednesday. She said the council should not fire Dieterich and that he should be given formal notice of the chief’s expectations and rules before he can be held accountable for breaking the rules or not meeting the expectations. Dunn also said she and Dieterich had not had an opportunity to investigate and prepare a defense for the allegations Keller raised.

The council voted to fire Dieterich.

Also during Wednesday’s meeting, Officer Patrick Bellringer asked that his letter of resignation be read for the public.

Cosper read Bellringer’s letter, saying Bellringer resigned over what he described as unprofessional behavior and lack of communication from Cosper.