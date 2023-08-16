The Waco City Council gave staff the go-ahead Tuesday to apply for some $5.38 million in loan funding to make the city’s facilities more energy-efficient.

The loan would go toward new LED lighting, air-conditioning replacements, water conservation and other utility cost reduction measures identified in preliminary and investment grade audits prepared by Centrica Business Solutions Services Inc., Sustainability Programs Manager Eric Coffman said.

Also on Tuesday, the council set a public hearing for its proposed tax rate, preliminarily approved a $17.4 million increase in funding for the riverfront development and passed on first reading a street maintenance fee that would hit residential water bills in January.

The loan, disseminated through the state comptroller’s State Energy Conservation Office, provides funding for municipalities to do upgrades to their facilities that would result in energy savings and utility-related cost reductions.

Cities may apply for up to $8 million through the program, known as LoanSTAR and funded through state and federal governments. Although the exact scope and size of the projects to be carried out in Waco have not been determined, the city’s $5.38 million application would cover everything it analyzed in studies of energy efficiency, Coffman said.

Projects must have a payback period of 15 years, and the city plans to repay using the savings experienced from the upgrades. Coffman said the loan’s 2% interest rate is great considering the current market, as interest rates across the board have increased over the last year.

Almost all of the city facilities identified in the Centrica study, including several fire stations, the animal shelter, City Hall, the police station, libraries, community centers and many others, could receive LED lighting retrofitting.

Building codes today place a much higher emphasis on efficiency than they did in the past, and most new construction is built with LED lighting, Coffman said. Depending on the facility’s age, the older they are the less efficient they may be, he said.

The study also identifies a need for building insulation efficiency enhancements, enhancements to bathroom facilities to help water conservation and fixes to controls for the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems at several buildings. Utility cost reduction measures could also include electric vehicle charging at Cameron Park Zoo, City Hall and the planned science, technology, engineering, arts and math center at the Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, according to Centrica’s studies.

Implementing efficiency measures at all the sites could save the city 2.5 million gallons of water and $425,000 in utility and operational costs per year.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, an average residential utility customer uses about 10,600 kilowatt-hours per year. At that rate, one year of Waco’s estimated annual energy savings of 4,500,000 kWh would be equivalent to powering some 424 homes for a year.

Coffman said separate from the loan, the city also has a request for proposals out for a vender to provide backup power to its community centers, increasing their resiliency and ability to provide a place for nearby families to go if their power ever goes out.

The city hopes to lead its residents by example with energy efficiency measures, as it demonstrates opportunities and upgrades homeowners could make to their own homes, he said.

“The great thing is right now there is a lot of federal funding that is offering rebates and tax credits and incentives to do this kind of stuff in your own house,” Coffman said.

The city does not offer its own efficiency incentive program, but he mentioned the Economic Opportunities Advancement Corporation’s low-income Weatherization Assistance Program, which could pay for insulation and HVAC or water heater upgrades, and a program called Texas Power Switch from iChoosr.

Coffman said the city has vetted Texas Power Switch, which allows residents to apply for and bid out an electricity contract as a group in hopes of getting the lowest price on electricity.

“It can get you a really good rate on your electricity contract, about 20% less than the average electricity contract,” he said.

At Tuesday’s meeting Council Member Jim Holmes said he commends the city staff’s effort to find new and innovative sources for projects outside of taxpayer funding.

“I know that we haven’t gotten the money for but the application for 2% funds over $5 million … I appreciate staff’s commitment to trying to find funding wherever it’s coming from,” Holmes said.

Also Tuesday

There was no discussion from the public or city council during a public hearing on the Tax Increment Financing Zone board’s recommendation to approve a $17.4 million increase for a decorative parking garage facade at the city’s riverfront development. The council approved the increase on first reading.

The city’s development includes a parking garage to accompany Baylor University’s Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion, reconstruction of Clay Avenue and University Parks Drive, Lake Brazos Park, riverwalk improvements and underground utility work, City Manager Bradley Ford said. The TIF zone board recommended approval of the funding increase in a 3-2 vote after a lengthy discussion on July 20.

Resident Epharm Herring addressed the council during a public hearing on a new street maintenance fee, which would add $10 to residents’ water bills beginning in January to pay for street projects. Herring referenced the city of Killeen’s fee and said he has concerns about the ability of older individuals who live on a fixed income to handle another fee, a reduced rate for people who do not drive and where the funds would be spent.

Mayor Dillon Meek addressed Herring’s concerns and said work is being done on streets all over the city, and that the city needs cash funding to address deferred maintenance and capacity issues. The fee would be mostly paid for by businesses that generate a lot of traffic, with homeowners footing a small portion of the bill, and the city is working on a way to eliminate the fee for people who do not drive.

“I don’t think there’s a part of the city, there’s not a council district or a neighborhood, where you can’t drive and see torn-up street work being done,” Meek said. “… In my mind this is an equitable approach that allows us to do the tax exemptions for people 65 and older, disabled and homeowners that we were able to roll out last year.”

The council also set a public hearing for the city’s proposed tax rate of 75.5 cents per $100 valuation for 6 p.m. Sept. 5 at the Waco Convention Center’s Bosque Theater. The rate represents a half-cent decrease from last year.