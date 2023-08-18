A state transportation plan approved this week authorizes two major new projects in Waco and provides the last piece of funding needed to extend Interstate 35 reconstruction from 12th Street to South Loop 340.

The 2024 Unified Transportation Program commits an additional $131.3 million in state funding to the Waco 4C project, for a total of $262.5 million to rebuild and widen the 3.5-mile segment of freeway. The project could begin in late 2024, a Texas Department of Transportation spokesperson said.

The Texas Transportation Commission on Wednesday approved the state plan, which also includes $40.9 million to widen and rebuild West Highway 84 and $60 million to replace the Highway 6 Twin Bridges over Lake Waco.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that the approved UTP would mark a record investment of $142 billion from the state to transportation infrastructure projects over the next 10 years. That includes $2 billion allocated to the Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District, which covers McLennan, Bell, Bosque, Coryell, Falls, Hamilton, Hill and Limestone counties, over the next decade.

Some $236 million of the Waco District’s funding will go toward projects that are newly added to the Unified Transportation Program and have not been funded before, including the Highway 84 and Twin Bridges projects in Waco.

US Highway 84

The plan allocates $40.9 million in funding for the reconstruction of Highway 84 between Hewitt Drive and Franklin Avenue. The plan lists the full project cost as $223.3 million, with the balance of the funding to be determined.

The project would reconstruct main lanes and frontage roads and reconfigure ramps. Highway 84 would be widened from two to three main lanes in each direction. New flyovers would allow eastbound Highway 84 traffic to head south on Highway 6 and allow northbound Highway 6 traffic to go west on Highway 84, without traffic lights.

TxDOT Waco District spokesperson Jake Smith said Friday that as Waco and surrounding communities experience significant growth, traffic volumes on Highway 84 are expected to increase by 50% over the next 20 years.

“The project also calls for improved pedestrian/bike access, including proposed sidewalks throughout the project corridor,” he said in an email.

“The proposed improvements on U.S. 84 will address mobility for vehicles and pedestrians with efficient and innovative solutions.”

It is not clear exactly how the initial $40.9 million funding allocation will be used, but Smith said “contingent on future UTP funding, the entire project will be built as one project.”

The project would also address traffic issues at Highway 84 and Hewitt Drive that have been discussed this year at TxDOT public meetings. One solution could be a “dog bone” intersection, similar to an elongated roundabout pinched in the middle. The double-teardrop shaped roundabout would connect the fast-moving highway traffic with the smaller streets without a traffic light by utilizing yield signs and forcing cars to slow down as they circle around to their exit.

Smith said the new intersection would provide improved access to local businesses.

Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization Director Mukesh Kumar said the MPO is still working on addressing concerns shared during the TxDOT public comment period.

Kumar said the information and ideas discussed at the April meeting, including the proposed “dog bone” intersection, are not final, and the MPO Policy Board will discuss its options for Highway 84 during its September, October and November meetings. The project is expected to be let between 2028 and 2033.

Highway 6 Twin Bridges

The new plan fully funds the $60 million replacement of the Highway 6 Twin Bridges over Lake Waco. Over the last five years, local TxDOT officials have discussed eventually replacing the structure, which was built in 1964, citing its age and lack of shoulders.

The project will replace the two existing bridges with two new three-lane bridges with wide shoulders, Smith said.

“The Twin Bridges and their approaches will be completely replaced with new structures,” he said. “This will enhance the safety of the bridges and provide added capacity for motorists.”

A $3.6 million project in 2018 installed 32 new piers to reinforce the bridges among other improvements. Smith said at the time traffic was diverted onto one bridge using a two-way condition, and a similar orientation could be used during this project.

“Using innovative construction techniques, impacts to traffic will be minimal, coupled with incentives for the contractor to maximize time savings during the phase where traffic will be in a single lane in each direction,” he said.

The Twin Bridges work could start between 2024 and 2027. Kumar said both the Twin Bridges and Highway 84 projects will be in the design and engineering phase for a long time.

Interstate 35

Meanwhile, the Waco 4C project for Interstate 35 has been in the Unified Transportation Program for years but has been only half funded until now.

TxDOT originally had planned to rebuild I-35 through Waco as a single project, between North and South Loop 340. Funding constraints led state and local transportation officials to agree to build the project in two phases. The first phase between 12th Street and North Loop began in 2019 and wrapped up earlier this year at a cost of $350 million.

Local officials in the past couple of years have predicted that the 4C project could take a decade to fund and complete.

However, in June TxDOT asked the Waco MPO to reclassify Waco 4C as a short-term priority, which would allow funding to be authorized within the 2024 program.

A Tribune-Herald poll posted in June showed that some 64% of respondents were interested in beginning the project sooner rather than later, while about 34% expressed fatigue from the last four years of construction along I-35.