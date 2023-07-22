The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has added incident command training and hired a mental health coordination specialist after reviewing responses to two disasters: the 2013 West explosion and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The health district hired the Litaker Group to do surveys and assessments of the health district's performance in the pandemic, and the district staff did its own study of the West disaster. The staff presented the findings to the board on Wednesday.

The Litaker Group, which has done after-action reviews for other Texas health districts such as Austin Public Health, studied the response to the pandemic declared in March 2020. The firm surveyed 96 health district staff and community leaders, did 16 individual interviews and conducted group feedback sessions with another 39 people.

The most pronounced weakness Litaker identified in the pandemic response was in the performance of incident command duties, said Stephanie Alvey, Waco-McLennan County Public Health District deputy director.

"To address that finding we expanded command post training and exercises to include our entire staff," she said in an interview Thursday.

“Before COVID, when we conducted training and exercises for incident command, these included only about one-third of our staff."

The district found that when it had to provide incident command personnel and conduct normal duties for months on end, eventually everyone rotated through the emergency response operations center, she said.

“So, now when we have exercises and training for incident command, we include everyone,” Alvey said.

At the same time, Litaker found that partnerships developed before and after the pandemic began helped make the district effective. The district's mass vaccination clinics were judged successful, and Alvey said planning and exercises for that had paid off. The call center and coordination efforts also received high marks.

Alvey said that systems and procedures created and implemented while responding had made the call center work and brought different organizations within the health district out of their "silos" to work together.

Other areas for improvement included use of technology and response to disproportionately affected populations.

The health district needs to improve use of data and analytics as well as leveraging technology in appointment registrations, Alvey told the board Wednesday. And now that officials know about disproportionately affected populations, they can understand the disparities and do a better job of anticipating the resources requirements for the next incident.

Following Alvey’s presentation, Dr. Jackson Griggs, CEO of Waco Family Medicine who chaired Wednesday’s meeting, commended Health District Director LaShonda Malrey-Horne for effective organization of the district’s response activities after she became director in the middle of the pandemic in January 2021. He also hailed the spirit of cooperation among the staff and partners.

“What was heroic, was the people: the humility, the learning and cooperation, rather than defending of turf,” Griggs said. “We could have seen more deaths without this team and how well they worked together.”

West fallout

The follow-up health assessment of the deadly explosion of the West Fertilizer Co. plant on April 17, 2013, found an ongoing need for mental services for those who witnessed the disaster, senior epidemiologist Vaidehi Shah told the board Wednesday. The explosion killed 15 people, mostly first responders, and left scores of families homeless.

In fact, both the West disaster and the pandemic demonstrated the importance of mental health services, Malrey-Horne said by phone Thursday.

“We added a position for a mental health coordination specialist, so that we can better understand the services available in the community and also refer our clients who need these services out to the providers best suited to provide the treatment or counseling they may need,” Malrey-Horne said.

For the follow up health assessment in West, the district sent out post card queries for online surveys and conducted in-person interviews, Shah told the board Wednesday. These methods produced 372 completed surveys out of a population of around 2,500 in the 2020 census.

The surveys did not account for people who moved, and many of the addresses the health district had in their records weren’t updated, Shah said.

In addition to finding mental health needs, the study found joint and mobility concerns in the population at large.

Since the survey did not capture the age or gender of the respondents, it could not determine the cause of those physical issues, or whether they corresponded to age.

Funding for the new mental health coordinator position came from a special staffing grant by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, administered through the Texas Department of State Health Services, Malrey-Horne said.

Malrey-Horne said the special staffing grant allows health districts all across the country to identify staffing needs based on the populations they serve and hire for those needs. The grant will run for another four years.