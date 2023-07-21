Mike Black says the building at Eighth Street and Mary Avenue downtown is too big for just a Terry Black’s BBQ restaurant, so he and his team will place there a dining companion: Opal’s Oyster Bar. Whatever their menu options, the group Thursday received a nearly $1 million pledge of tax dollars.

“We’ll take whatever they give us. We’re happy to be in Waco,” Black said during an interview following a meeting of the Tax Increment Financing Board No. 1 at Waco City Hall.

He had requested $2.4 million in TIF money to support a $9 million project that will convert the vacant Morrison Supply building to restaurants and a gift shop selling themed merchandise.

City staffers recommended a TIF grant totaling $904,419, which TIF board members unanimously approved. The Waco City Council has final say. TIF grants are funded by property tax base growth within the downtown TIF Zone.

The TIF board also voted to give $548,843 to Wagboo Properties LLC, which proposes turning the former Diversified Product Development building at 10th Street and Webster Avenue to a destination called W10 Marketplace.

Real estate agent Josh Barrett discussed the venture at Thursday’s meeting, saying a lease is signed with Casa do Brasil, a steakhouse with a College Station location serving beef, chicken, pork and lamb tableside.

Barrett said Casa do Brasil also may open a bakery at W10 Marketplace. He said plans also include a brewery and upscale retail shops scattered throughout the 54,000-square-foot building, two blocks from Magnolia Market at the Silos.

He said Wagboo Properties LLC envisions making 10th Street “a festival street,” and is collaborating with another developer on that possibility. The street now dead-ends at the Union Pacific railroad tracks.

City of Waco staff recommended funding of $548,843 for the project.

“The Webster 10 Redevelopment project represents a strategic real estate opportunity that aligns with the TIF district’s objectives of revitalizing key corridors,” Waco Economic Development Director Kent George wrote in a letter to the TIF board. “With secured lease agreements already in place for a steakhouse, brewery, and multiple retail tenants, the project is poised to secure 25 to 35 tenants, generating hundreds of new jobs and significant tax revenue for the City of Waco.”

Real estate agent Taylor Allen, who joined Barrett in making the presentation, questioned the staff recommendation. Wagboo Properties requested $2.8 million in TIF-related assistance.

“It was my understanding coming into this meeting there could be further negotiations,” said Allen before the board voted.

Board chairman Kyle Deaver said the TIF board rarely, if ever, allocates more than the city staff recommends. He said applicants could take up the matter with the Waco City Council, which can award any amount it chooses.

“We’re good. We’re thankful for anything we can get. Is there a possibility we will get more? Most likely not,” said Barrett. “But we may approach the TIF board with an additional phase, a Phase 2, involving 10th Street.”

In its application, Wagboo Properties states its case for TIF funding, writing, “Our synergistic and strategic location will be a convention destination for locals and tourists. Rooftop sections and beautiful outdoor recreation/event area will enhance the experience for visitors.”

The application states that the W10 Marketplace will have 240 parking spaces and easy access to Baylor University, Magnolia Market and downtown work and living.

BBQ booster

Meanwhile, Terry Black’s BBQ is projected to draw 2,000 visitors daily and generate $15 million in revenue annually. George said in his report that the restaurant would drive local economic growth and create new job opportunities, with 110 positions to be filled.

Mike Black said work has begun on the Morrison building conversion, with Mazanec Construction serving as general contractor. He said he hopes to open Waco’s new Terry Black’s BBQ on Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day, but uncertainties related to construction projects could move the opening to April.

Terry Black’s BBQ has locations in Austin, Lockhart and Dallas-Fort Worth, and opening another near Interstate 35 in Waco made sense, Mike Black said.

He said Waco’s emergence as a tourist destination and growth in development downtown made it an attractive option. He said he would not expect crowds in Waco to approach those in Austin, but expects healthy turnouts.

The Black’s BBQ application states: “Though BBQ is the main focus of this development, the Black family wanted to invest more in the property to maximize the activation of the space. A new expansion will extend out from the building on 8th Street and surround the large oak tree to become the new home of Opal’s Oyster Bar.

Opal’s will occupy a little over 1,000 square feet and create a unique atmosphere for visitors in search of fresh oysters and seafood coupled with fine wine and signature cocktails.”

It adds, “Terry Black’s deviates from the normal restaurant models and compensates their employees very well. When the restaurant starts full operation, it’ll employ around 110 with an average income of $40 an hour.”

Mike Black said that figure includes base pay and tips.

More projects

Also Thursday, the TIF board voted to recommend a $153,751 allocation to WPV Development for its ongoing exterior renovation of 526 Austin Ave. The partnership includes Waco businessmen Mike Voss, Tom Wright and Todd Patterson.

In a summary, George said the building has historical significance and its 12,000 square feet could become suitable for retail and commercial tenants.

The two-story building, erected around 1915 for the Bankers Trust, was designed by Sanguinet and Staats of Fort Worth and Roy E. Lane of Waco, the same team that designed the ALICO building a few years earlier, according to “Historic Buildings of Waco, Texas,” by Kenneth Hafertepe.

A TIF request for $358,240 from the Texas Sports Hall of Fame was unanimously approved. Located on city property, the hall of fame will get decorative murals, a resurfaced and expanded parking lot and enhanced lighting. Improvements are important, TIF board members said, as the hall of fame is within walking distance of Baylor University’s new basketball arena.