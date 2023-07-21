Design ideas for Waco’s upcoming revamp of Lions Park again drew concerns from residents Thursday about elements of the old park that are not in the plans.

After input at two previous public meetings, both design schematics presented at a public meeting Thursday include a carousel and a mini train circling the grounds. Both became classic elements of Lions Park in the decades between its opening in 1952 with ballfields and its closure in 2021 after the Lions Club’s Kiddieland amusement park fell into disrepair and failed to reemerge from the pandemic. Thursday’s meeting was the third in a planned series of four to gauge what Waco residents want to see out of the revamp of the 10-acre Lions Park site at Bosque Boulevard and New Road.

Waco Parks and Recreation Director Jonathan Cook said public input has been instrumental in how the city moves ahead with the redesign of Lions Park. Cook said the city is attempting to balance the classic elements of Lions Park while infusing something new, altogether attempting to make a new, unique and memorable park.

“This is what I call a memory park,” Cook said. “It’s a park that you remember. It’s that park you remember you had your 8th birthday party there. It’s that park where you remember you used to spend the summers there running around. It’s just one of those that we want to make more, not something that’s your standard cookie cutter park, just something that’s unique to Waco and that you’ll remember 20 to 30 years from now.”

Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said the input from the community has been incredibly meaningful, as the city wants to ensure people with fond memories of the old Lions Park have a voice in the creation of the new Lions Park.

“We think this will be a great park that will honor the legacy of generations of families that enjoyed time at Lions Park,” Meek said. “We want it to be a place that brings families together and builds incredible memories for generations to come. I hope my kids and eventually my grandkids make great memories at Lions Park.”

The first public meeting in May saw city parks officials and landscape architects share design considerations with the public and hear what residents wanted to see from the park.

The second meeting at the end of June featured four schematics showing how the park could be redesigned, intended to prompt feedback from the public on which elements are important. The train and carousel, for example, were featured in one schematic each during last month’s meeting and were featured in both schematics presented Thursday.

At the Thursday evening interest meeting, OJB Landscape Architecture architect Jereck Boss presented renderings of two designs, scheme A and scheme B, each pulling in elements of the schematics shared last month.

Boss said much of the feedback from the public was to keep the park’s focus on children and retain classic elements of Lions Park in the new design. In designing the park, Boss said OJB performed case studies of similar parks in Texas and around the country, including Klyde Warren Park in Dallas, to look for inspiration.

“As we consider Lions Park, we know that there’s a rich history in Lions Park,” Boss said. “And we also understand that there were some components that worked in the original Lions Park, that they moved into the new schemes of Lions Park. Some of those may not move with it, but they give us this starting reference point and how we work through that. We also think designing with nature is really important, being sustainable, being conscientious.”

Scheme A features curved walkways defining areas of the park. Scheme A has several places for water features, a dog park, a flexible use pavilion that could be used for concerts, a carousel, spaces for art installations, a children’s playground and multiple open and shaded lawns that can be used for multiple purposes.

Scheme B features straight walkways as opposed to curved. Scheme B has many of the same elements as scheme A, but it does not have a dog park, has fewer water features and has space dedicated for soccer and for sports courts.

Both designs accommodate the train circling the perimeter and the carousel. The Lions Park train that operated up until its closure and the carousel donated by the Junior League of Waco were among park features that have remained in storage for potential reuse, while the Lions Club auctioned off other features, including many Kiddieland amusement rides, early last year.

Both designs also incorporate the existing trees on the park property. Boss said OJB and the city want to keep as many trees on the property as possible, though he said some trees may need to be removed or relocated.

Renderings of the designs show many trees lining the edges the park and along sidewalks, with multiple areas dedicated as play areas for children, and others dedicated as picnic spaces near food trucks. Also included are ideas for large splash pads and fountains, and multiple shaded and open areas.

Reaction

Many of the Waco residents who attended the meeting expressed their desires to see the new Lions Park keep a focus on children’s activities, affordability and maintaining the current natural elements of the park. Residents also expressed their desire to retain the classic elements of the park that gave generations of Wacoans fond memories, and said they hope to keep the park distinct from what is already available in Waco.

David Fulbright said he and his seven siblings all took swimming and tennis lessons at Lions Park while growing up, and said he wants to see the new park affordable to people of all backgrounds. Fulbright said he is especially concerned about keeping the current trees on the park property, and said he is disappointed to not see a concrete idea for a pool included in the renderings.

“We did have an Olympic sized pool and diving pool 12 feet deep. It was a great pool,” Fulbright said. “We also had tennis courts. Children could take tennis lessons. And anybody just about could afford it. It was very cheap. Swimming lessons were very cheap. So you could go to this park if your family didn’t have money.”

Waco resident Pati Milligan said she is concerned about the new Lions Park trying to incorporate elements that other parks in Waco already have.

“If anybody wants to go to a concert, they can go to Indian Spring Park,” Milligan said. “We’ve already got that.”

Resident Kenneth Jeffries said he wants to see Lions Park become a community park that draws visitors from all over the city, rather than a neighborhood park. After three public meetings, Jeffries said the city does not seem to be fully listening to residents’ concerns.

“All the neighborhood parks have swing sets and lawns,” Jeffries said. “I don’t see why we couldn’t have rebuilt the same park that was there.”

The park has a storied history in Waco. It opened in 1952, initially featuring baseball fields before a pool, advertised at the time as the world’s largest tile pool, was added. Kiddieland, a kid-centered amusement park, opened at the park in 1965 before shutting down for good in 2021.

After Kiddieland’s closure, many of its features were either demolished or sold, leaving Lions Park as a branded stone entryway and an open, green field. Since then, the city of Waco has been exploring ways to revamp and rebuild the park, and has been taking public input from residents throughout the process.

The next and possibly final public interest meeting has not yet been scheduled, but Cook said the city is looking at a possible September date.