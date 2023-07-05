The newly renovated canteen at the VA hospital in Waco is settling into a more accessible spot, and more facilities updates are planned at the sprawling campus.

Bids recently went out for a renovation of Building 1 at the Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, to consolidate outpatient clinics. Plans remain in place for a nonprofit to lease and renovate three Doris Miller VA buildings to create housing for veterans who have experienced chronic homelessness.

“These bids show that we’re here to stay," VA spokesperson Bill Negron said of the Building 1 plans. "We’re not leaving Waco.”

The new canteen, with its sandwich shop, coffee shop and convenience store, that opened a couple weeks ago is now on the ground floor with an access ramp suitable for wheelchairs, and located an easy distance from the all the main clinics.

“This has been years in the making,” canteen services manager Maria Marquez said of the process that took over two years to get the new space in Building 202 cleared and renovated into the food service and retail store.

Recently completed and upcoming renovations at the Doris Miller VA campus show the agency's commitment to veterans in Waco and surrounding areas, VA spokesperson Bill Negron said.

The last cafeteria at the Doris Miller VA campus was kind of hidden, on the second floor of the building with the optical clinic, Marquez said. It was also separated from the manager’s office and the coffee shop.

“But the move from the old shops to the new one was so quick because everyone pitched in to help us move,” Marquez said.

Marquez jokes that the optical clinic employees now want their coffee delivered to them.

“They tell us, ‘It was our blood, sweat and tears that moved you over there. We want you to remember us,’” she said.

Marquez has been the manager of food service, coffee and the convenience store since 2019 and has worked in canteen services in Waco and Temple for over 18 years.

Toward the end of last month, staff from many of the offices at the Doris Miller VA helped the canteen staff make the move from several locations in various buildings to a single location in Building 202.

The canteen's new sandwich shop serves hot paninis, toasted sandwiches and cold sandwiches, all made to order with fresh ingredients, said Jeannie Glasker, who has worked in Marquez’s department for the past three years said.

Glasker likes her new shop.

“It’s different here,” Glasker said. “It’s open concept and everyone can see everyone else.”

The open concept also includes a larger seating area for diners, where veterans can wait between appointments out of the sun and in the air conditioning, said Sharon Hart, Marquez’s assistant manager. She also has been working with Marquez for the past three years.

“The veterans are ordering more,” Hart said. “So, it’s turning out really good.”

With the canteen's new setup complete, upcoming renovations planned at the VA include remodeling in Building 1 and Freedom's Path, an effort to create housing for veterans who have experienced chronic homelessness, Negron said.

A request for bids for renovations on Building 1 to consolidate outpatient clinics at the Doris Miller VA was included in the May newsletter of the Associated General Contractors of America chapter in Waco.

Negron also said the VA remains committed to creating 34 housing units for homeless veterans on the Doris Miller campus.

“We provided a lease for the buildings and a nonprofit will renovate them,” Negron said.

Renovation of three buildings that were built in the 1930s and housed VA employees living on-site until the 1980s will be funded by Solutions for Veterans, the Tribune-Herald previously reported. It will be called Freedom’s Path.

Solutions for Veterans will partner with the VA and the Veterans OneStop on La Salle Avenue to find veterans who have experienced homelessness for a long time to be sheltered in Freedom’s Path, Solutions for Veterans CEO Craig Taylor told the Tribune-Herald in November. At the time, Taylor and his organization were in the process of raising the money needed for the project which he estimated at about $10 million. Residents could have little to no income, and receive housing vouchers from the Waco Housing Authority, he said at the time.