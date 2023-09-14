State Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson, R-Waco, announced Thursday he will not seek reelection to an 11th term next year and will retire when his term ends in January 2025.

In a news release, he said stepping down after 20 years of legislative service will allow him to spend more time with his wife Lyn, whom he married in 2016 after the death of his first wife Sandy in 2015.

“It’s been a tremendous joy to serve in the Texas House of Representatives through 10 regular legislative sessions and countless special sessions,” he said in the release.

“While I’m extremely proud of my record of service in the Texas House and love representing my McLennan County friends and neighbors, it’s time for a new chapter in my life and to seek new ways to serve my community, state, and nation.”

Anderson’s news follows an announcement Tuesday by McLennan County businessman Pat Curry that he would run in the Republican primary for the House District 56 seat that Anderson occupies.

In a news release Thursday, Curry acknowledged Anderson’s longtime service as a state representative.

“McLennan County owes a huge debt of gratitude to State Representative ‘Doc’ Anderson for his years of service to our community,” Curry said in a statement. “Doc Anderson is a rock-solid conservative, and I hope to follow in his footsteps of delivering conservative results for Texas House District 56. I wish Doc and Lyn all the best, and I know they will continue to be a driving force for good in McLennan County.”

Anderson, who is retired as a veterinarian, was first elected to the House District 56 seat in 2004 and has been reelected nine times since then.

The state representative noted the work to be done in his remaining term, from an anticipated special session in October on the issue of “passing school choice” in addition to his ongoing work as vice chairman on the Agriculture and Livestock Committee, leadership roles in the Texas Legislative Rural Caucus and the House Aerospace Caucus.

Anderson observed that during his seven years of marriage to Lyn, he had served four regular and seven special sessions of the Legislature in addition to the time spent in committee and caucus meetings, district events and travel from Waco to Austin.

“I’m looking forward to spending the next chapter of my life with Lyn, traveling, and getting to do some of the things serving in the Texas Legislature just wouldn’t allow,” he said.

“It’s been (quite) a ride, but we still have a few miles to go. When I do complete my legislative service in 2025, I know I will do so confident in the knowledge that I will have served District 56, McLennan County, and the State of Texas honorably, ably, and always in the best interests of the people of House District 56 and Texas. May God bless Texas,” the release concluded.

District 12 Representative Kyle Kacal, R-College Station, worked with Anderson on many McLennan County issues during Kacal’s first five terms before redistricting put east McLennan County into a new district.

Anderson not only helped Kacal with introductions to the county and state leaders in Kacal’s early years as a representative — it helped having a fellow Aggie to show him the ropes, Kacal joked — but proved a good colleague on issues of shared concern, such as aid to West in the aftermath of the 2015 fertilizer plant explosion.

“I’m thankful for his service. It’s been an honor to serve with Doc,” he said. “He was a big help with the West trouble and it was nice to have two representatives working together on issues.”

McLennan County Republican Party Chair Brad Holland said the longtime state representative will leave after finishing a praiseworthy time in the House.

“Doc has a strong record to be proud of and he’s leaving on good terms, on his own terms,” he said, adding Anderson combined conservative political values and an affable personality readily identifiable by his cowboy hat and bolo tie.

At a time when many in the public are disdainful of career politicians, Anderson’s constituents saw him as a “beloved veterinarian” first with a long time of legislative service, Holland said.

“He’s a regular guy and very approachable. You knew what you were getting with Doc,” Holland said.

Given that the District 56 represents Waco and with Republicans heading state government in Austin, Holland anticipated there may be several Republican candidates throwing their hats in the ring in upcoming months.

“There’s a lot of interest in that seat,” he said. “I would be very surprised if there were not more (candidates) filing for that seat.”