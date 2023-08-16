City of Waco and Waco Independent School District leaders this week discussed development possibilities for 60 acres of public land in downtown Waco that could play into a $2 billion return to a town square serving as “the heartbeat of a regional economy.”

Also in the mix is relocating the Waco ISD headquarters closer to City Hall, where district staffers could share a new office building with city of Waco employees.

The ambitious goals are outlined in a Downtown Master Plan prepared by the M. Arthur Gensler Jr. & Associates architecture and consulting firm, and the city expects soon to put out a Request for Qualifications to potential developers.

Other ideas in the Gensler proposal, none of which the city has committed to, include leveling the Waco Convention Center and building a new convention center downtown not blocking the view of Lake Brazos. Another would place as many city employees as possible in a new office building or two, and generate revenue by selling off scattered public properties downtown. The plan also proposes a large lawn or green space extending from City Hall to Lake Brazos, creating an outdoor venue for public enjoyment.

Also in the works is leveling Indian Spring Middle School on University Parks Drive, and making available for development its prime 26-acre site.

An estimated 60 acres owned or controlled by either the city of Waco or Waco ISD would come into play, including the parking lots around City Hall. The lots represent economic development opportunities, Waco City Manager Bradley Ford said during a meeting Wednesday of the City of Waco and Waco ISD Intergovernmental Relations Board. Several city council members, school board trustees and support staffers attended the session.

Ford said the city in 2017 solicited proposals to develop sites around City Hall. Ford said that process did not yield satisfactory results, so the city this time “crafted a vision for what we’re hoping for,” incorporating ideas gleaned from public meetings held citywide, and with input from M. Arthur Gensler Jr. & Associates.

Now it will ask high-profile development companies nationwide to take those ideas and run with them, keeping in mind local preferences.

“Waco’s Town Square once was the heartbeat of a regional economy, a vibrant place, but the tornado took that away from us,” Ford said, referencing the deadly 1953 twister that obliterated much of downtown.

He said a reimagined downtown could also include a new home for the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, now located on Interstate 35. Ford said a performing arts center could materialize at Franklin Avenue and University Parks Drive, but its $100 million price would require private involvement.

He said assembling the pieces may take 15 to 20 years, if not longer, and potentially cost $2 billion. Construction would begin in 2025.

The next step is to send a Request for Qualifications to the development community, which should happen within the next four weeks, Ford said.

“I expect we will receive quality looks at the project because there is almost 60 acres owned by the City and Waco ISD along the Brazos River in downtown,” he said in an email response to questions. “This is a generational opportunity to develop a multi-phase project between two of the fastest growing regions in America in Austin and Dallas/Fort Worth.

“Additionally, due to our own region’s growing economy, we think it is a great time to go to market with a dynamic opportunity like this.”

Waco ISD Superintendent Susan Kincannon, who attended Wednesday’s meeting, said the district already views its administration building at 501 Franklin Ave. as a long-term liability. She said the district would seriously consider relocating operations to near Waco City Hall.

“Waco ISD’s administration building doesn’t function well for the work that we do,” Kincannon said by email. “It’s challenging for parents to access, and there are limited spaces for collaboration. In addition, the district does not have adequate spaces for professional development.”

If a new facility were built, the district would not have a need for the current administration building, she said.

“It would be my recommendation to the Board of Trustees that the building be sold,” Kincannon said.

The building itself and two connected Waco ISD properties are appraised for tax purposes at a combined $4.1 million.

Indian Spring Middle School is now empty, with its former students in the newly opened G.W. Carver Middle School. The former Indian Spring building will house Kendrick Elementary School students beginning in January, through the end of the 2024-2025 school year, while a new Kendrick is built on its current South Waco campus, Kincannon said.

“The Indian Spring school building sits on one of the largest pieces of property in the downtown area, so it makes sense to include it in a conversation regarding the future of the downtown area,” Kincannon said.

Asked about the property’s appeal, real estate agent Gregg Glime said, “I am not sure it would be appropriate for me to throw out a estimated price, but I would say that I fully expect that to be one of the most desired pieces of land on the market, and I believe it would catch the eye and interest of many different developers. That is a prime location and would open the door for a significant investment within the boundaries of the downtown market area.”

Waco Mayor Dillon Meek spoke glowingly of the plan, adding with emphasis he thinks downtown Waco needs a quality product that reflects local culture, one that “feels like Waco,” and does not represent a cookie-cutter approach. He said the Stockyards district in Fort Worth is an example of what works.

Waco ISD Trustee Jonathan Grant, a real estate agent, said he hopes redevelopment does not spell doom for small business owners. He said Waco has reaped financial rewards from the Magnolia phenomenon, but some have seen their property values and taxes skyrocket in its wake.

“I love audacious dreams, and I love throwing myself into them. I would love downtown to become our heartbeat. I would trade Indian Spring Park for a Pappasito’s in a minute,” Grant said. “But will there be room for a body shop? Are we going to turn downtown over to people who already have a lot of capital, or are we going to help build wealth for Waco people?”

Meek said Waco enjoys an admirable track record of supporting local businesses, “and, yes, they will have a place here.”

Ford said he will brief Waco City Council members as the city receives responses to its Request for Qualifications. The council “will definitely have to vote to approve any selected developers,” Ford said.

“I expect WISD will also want briefings along the way as well,” he said.

“I feel it’s important for Waco ISD to continue to have a strong presence in the downtown area,” Kincannon said. “The potential to relocate the district’s administration building next to City Hall provides the opportunity to improve and enhance district operations while strengthening our relationship.

“It’s possible that we will be able to collaborate on some shared administrative spaces such as training rooms, which will enhance the work of both organizations while providing efficiencies for our taxpayers.”