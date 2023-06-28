The Doris Miller Community Center officially opened to the public Wednesday morning after the city of Waco spent $2 million and almost two years to bring the facility back from the state of disrepair it had fallen into before the YMCA sold it.

Hundreds of residents and young summer campers from the city' other community centers packed onto the Doris Miller center's newly installed gym floor for the official introduction.

While there is much completed work for the city to celebrate, work remains on the center’s indoor and outdoor pools, with the indoor pool not expected to open until spring at the earliest, and decisions still to be made on the outdoor pool. Despite the the nonaquatic setting, the crowd repeatedly cheered and clapped during remarks given by Waco Mayor Dillon Meek, Parks and Recreation Director Jonathan Cook and City Council Member Andrea Barefield.

“It's really important that this community and this neighborhood have access to a community oriented facility like this,” Meek said. “In the summertime in Texas, it's important to be able to do things that can keep you cool, whether you're playing basketball in the air-conditioned gym or you're enjoying the water feature that would come eventually here. It’s a great place for families.”

When the YMCA announced plans to shut down and sell what was then the Doris Miller YMCA, it took people dedicated to not losing the space as a community asset to make the new community center a reality, Barefield said.

“This place we sit on is legacy,” she said. “Since we’ve already established that as a council we understood the importance of this place and to this community, when it was announced the Y would be sold, we knew what to do. … It is up to us to keep these seeds watered, to keep them growing, because we are looking at the future born from the hands who came before us.”

The newly renovated 31,600-square-foot building is at 1020 Elm Ave., on the former Paul Quinn College campus in East Waco. The YMCA of Central Texas opened the facility in 2005, and the city bought it for $2.7 million in 2021, clearing the way for the financially struggling local YMCA organization to merge into the larger Greater Williamson County YMCA.

Cook said the renovation was a “head to toe” fixer upper for the city, with work including new wood flooring for the gym and new flooring throughout the facility, new lighting, new paint, expanded game rooms, a new a computer lab and a new heating, ventilation and air-conditioning unit.

“You can feel the excitement,” Cook said. “It’s like a basketball playoff game or something when you got a bunch of kids in here chit-chatting and talking. When they got here first, they're the first ones to walk in this room, and they hadn’t seen it. And so you see some kids in there like, ‘Oh my goodness, look at how awesome this gym is!’ It makes it all worthwhile in a project like this.”

Cook said the community center will offer programs including summer camps for kids, fitness classes for seniors and recreational athletic programs such as flag football or basketball. Participants will have to pay to take part in some of the programs, but the amenities of the facility are free for anyone to use, Cook said.

He said Doris Miller would remain open to the public Wednesday, but regular hours will not start until Monday. The center will be closed the rest of the week as the city moves equipment over from the Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, about a mile away at 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., which Doris Miller is replacing.

The city will repurpose Bledsoe-Miller as a center for science, technology, engineering, arts and math, with a focus on exposing young people to the fields, Barefield.

“There are programs throughout the city that are STEM focused, but they're not always accessible to all of our community, especially those with low socio-economic incomes,” Barefield said. “We had an opportunity to offer that as a city. We are advancing this world at a technological pace, that if you're not keeping up, you will be left behind. We don't want that for our future generations. So with having the opportunity, with having a space, with having a council that is committed to equitable advancements of all of our people in every way possible, we just went for it.”

Jeanette Bell, president of the North East Riverside Neighborhood Association, said she was initially upset when she learned the Doris Miller YMCA was going to close, but was happy when she learned the city would be buying the facility and renovating it.

“When I heard the city was buying it, I said ‘OK, we’re keeping it in the family,’” Bell said. “It has always been a place where people of all ages can gather. It’s an asset.”

Speaking on the renovations, Bell was ecstatic.

“It is awesome,” Bell said. “They put a lot of hard work into this. It’s safe, secure, it’s welcoming. This is a place I want to get a membership and become a healthier person.”

Despite Wednesday's celebration, major pieces of the renovation remain. The city had hoped to have the facility's indoor pool refurbished and open this summer, and officials are still weighing how to address the outdoor pool, which could need a complete overhaul.

Cook said the needed work on the indoor pool and the building housing it is expected to cost up to $900,000, an increase from previous estimates of $100,000.

Cook said the pool has water in it but needs a new pump and heating system to replace the current aging systems. He also said the pool needs accessibility upgrades to ensure it is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and the building the pool is in needs its insulation replaced and work to address a leaky roof and corroded ceiling beams. The city also plans to add windows to bring in more natural light and to put in a new changing area.

KAI Design, the consultant Waco is working with on the community center, is helping draw up construction plans and finalize the project for the indoor and outdoor pools, Cook said. He said the project will ultimately be contracted out to another developer, and he hopes work can start by the fall. With an anticipated construction timeline of six to nine months, the indoor pool would not be open until next spring at the earliest.

Cook said the $900,000 needed for the indoor pool will take up the rest of the community center’s $2.9 million renovation budget, leaving nothing for the outdoor pool, which has not had water in it for three years. Cook said the city has developed four construction options for the outdoor pool, three of which would cost more than the whole renovation to date.

The first and cheapest option is a basic reconstruction of the outdoor pool to return it to its old state, which Cook said would cost about $900,000. Work would include repairs to the pool and adding shade structures, fencing, chairs and accessibility upgrades.

The second option is redesigning the outdoor pool area into a splash pad with water spouts and tip buckets, which Cook estimated to cost $3 million. Cook said the pool would be removed, and the splash pad could fit with the community center’s current layout.

The third option Cook referred to as an “aquatic playground,” which would be similar to the splash pad, but bigger with more amenities and cost $5 million. The aquatic playground would include slides and interactive elements, and may require some tweaking to the facility.

The fourth option is a complete redesign of the pool area to create a recreational pool with amenities, which Cook said would cost up to $8 million. The redesign would require alterations to the facility’s layout to accommodate a bigger pool and amenities such as water slides and a lazy river, Cook said.