The second public interest meeting on the future of Waco’s Lions Park gathered more disappointed reactions than the first, as attendees wished for more of the park’s past features to be represented in new conceptual drawings.

Lions Park has served many functions in the Waco community since it was opened by the Waco Founder Lions Club in 1952. It first featured youth ballfields, then a swimming pool in the 1950s. In 1965 the amusement park Kiddieland joined the mix, remaining open until the park’s closure in 2021.

The park expanded in 1972 to include the famous Super Slide, which was dismantled in 2018, and in the 1990s the swimming pool was converted for use by a short-lived bumper boats operation. After the park closed for the last time in its previous form in 2021 many of its features were demolished or auctioned off, leaving the original Lions Park branded entryway and open space.

The city’s meeting early last month, the first in a series of four interest sessions expected to continue through August, began with a clean slate for the park, as its revamp will be largely driven by responses from constituents.

Attendees at the first meeting displayed the greatest interest in adding new and improved versions of old Lions Park features, including the carousel, which was paid for and donated by the Junior League of Waco, and the small train that circled the property. Both items were moved into storage when the park shut its doors for the last time.

Between the May and June meetings, public relations firm K Strategies and the city parks department gathered opinions from residents through surveys online, at Brazos Nights, the Juneteenth parade and from children at the Bledsoe-Miller, South Waco and Dewey community centers.

“This survey was very in-depth,” K Strategies public engagement specialist Lori Wilson said. “We had a lot of questions and a lot of opportunity for comment … we had over 1,900 responses. So we had great coverage, lots of responses from all over Waco.”

The 76710 ZIP code had the highest response rate. The park is in the 76710 ZIP code, directly on the boundary with 76707.

Questions on the survey asked about activities and amenities people would like to see at the park, and what feelings and memories they have from Lions Park.

Wilson said respondents ranked kids at the top of priorities, meaning playgrounds and play for all. Natural spaces also ranked high, and people asked for walking paths, she said.

Many survey respondents added comments that the park needed to be for the community with free and affordable amenities for both young and old attendees, Wilson said.

“Some people admitted change can be hard. … For some of us this is all that we know," she said. "Sometimes it’s hard to think about new things, so we understand this is a process. … But overall, what Lions Park means to Waco, it’s about kids, it’s about fun, it’s about enjoying the family together.”

During Monday’s meeting at the Waco Convention Center, landscape architect Jereck Boss, a partner in the firm OJB Landscape Architecture who will perform the park’s design work, presented four schematics representing possibilities for the park based on ideas gathered in the community survey. Each diagram pushes for greater protection along New Road and Bosque Boulevard and tree coverage around the perimeter of the park.

Scheme A

Scheme A features the return of the park’s train ride bordering New Road, with some berms and mounds and other planting features dispersed throughout the ride. It favors a water feature and lots of flexible open spaces that could become an urban lounge, sports courts, a farmers market installation or remain open.

The first scheme also features rectangular sections rather than some of the more fluid shapes seen in other designs. The park would open with a welcome plaza facing Bosque bordered by two event lawns with a two-way pavilion in the middle, and a children’s play area would sit at the heart of the park.

“We’ve got kind of a smaller lawn, a larger event lawn and then we’re showing a pavilion that can be two-sided,” Boss said. “Oftentimes in a lot of our parks, when we have a big event we just beat that lawn to death. … So sometimes we may have a big event on this lawn, we may close this off for a week, but then this (the second lawn) will still be open.”

Scheme B

Scheme B includes a botanical feature and grove bordering Bosque Boulevard that could have interesting planting, seating and game tables, as well as a pavilion with one large event lawn toward the middle of the park. Boss said the park could accommodate food trucks along 42nd Street, there would be sports courts along Colcord Avenue and the park could include a small splash zone water feature.

The second iteration gets rid of the train track, but pays homage to the former ride with a climbable train play element.

“We also talked about the airfield used to be here, so maybe in the children’s garden there’s an airplane or something that the kids can climb on,” Boss said, referring to the Rich Field Army Air Base that operated from 1917 until the 1940s.

Scheme C

The third scheme was the first to introduce the idea of a dog park, which can be noisy and controversial in parks, Boss said.

“But one thing we have learned in our park planning are dog park users, they come early, they come often, they come late and they come consistently,” Boss said. “And so they are our eyes and ears in our parks.”

Scheme C also includes a large event lawn with a pavilion and an activity lawn, as well as a small area between the event lawn and 42nd Street that could hold hammocks, swings or ping pong tables. The third drawing includes a water feature, the Lions Park carousel, more plane-themed play equipment and lots of space that could hold party rooms, putt-putt and sports courts.

Scheme D

Scheme D, the final idea, also includes a dog park as well as a gathering plaza near the intersection of Bosque Boulevard and New Road. It features a large lawn at its center with multiple pavilions, as well as several smaller lawns and picnicking areas around the outside of the park.

The fourth diagram shows a fountain feature and children’s play area, but does not include a playable water feature or some old Lions Park elements. Boss mentioned the idea of including scenery-heavy elements for the fourth iteration, as the park could become a place where people hold weddings or photoshoots as they have at other parks he has been involved with, like Myriad Botanical Gardens in Oklahoma City.

Reaction

Many attendees at Monday’s meeting were concerned with the lack of features resembling the old Lions Park, saying it was an amusement park rather than a typical urban park like others throughout Waco. Many attendees said they do not feel like the diagrams presented represent the community’s wish to revive the old park, and questioned the information the non-local consulting and architectural firms were given to go off of.

They were upset that the train, carousel and pool are not highlighted in the designs and demanded to know if the old rides are still available and operational to be added back into the new design.

John Tipton, who was president of the Waco Founder Lions Club when the park was closed and cleared out, confirmed that many of the features were auctioned off. However, the club kept the pony ride, bumper boats, carousel and train, which remain in storage, Tipton said.

Some were concerned that because the consultants mentioned the park would have free elements it means the rides and pool are definitely not coming back. Some attendees said they prefer the park be kept free and open to the public, while some said they would not mind paying to recreate memories of the old park.

“All I’m saying is that one of the comments said this needs to be free and affordable,” Wilson said. “That’s what people are asking for. This doesn’t mean that this is the end all and be all. This is part of the process.”

The city will hold its next public meeting July 20 in Knox Hall at the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum to present concept plans with renderings based on resident feedback.