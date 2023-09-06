The top property taxpayer in McLennan County was almost at the top of this year’s delinquent taxpayers list.

Oncor Electric Delivery Co., of Dallas, still owed about $327,000 in penalties and interest on 82 properties until July 31, when McLennan County Tax Assessor-Collector Randy Riggs received an express letter from Oncor containing a check for around $432,000, covering the penalties and interest with another $105,000 for attorney fees.

The total property tax bill levied to Oncor locally was about $5.2 million, and that had been received around three weeks late, so there were penalties and interest accruing, Riggs said.

After the late payments arrived, Oncor sent a request for a waiver of penalties and interest to Riggs and all 42 taxing units around the county, including cities, the county, school districts, water districts and McLennan Community College. Five entities have approved Oncor’s request, company spokesperson Michael Baldwin said in a statement.

The company, which serves as the area’s electric transmission and distribution utility, asserts it is eligible for waivers or refunds because it complied with the law, delivering checks on the Jan. 31 postmark deadline to a Dallas-area post office. That was also the first day of a significant winter storm and freeze, which the company claims prevented the post office from processing and delivering the checks in a timely manner.

“However, in order to avoid accruing penalty costs, Oncor recently submitted payment for the related interest and penalties,” Baldwin said. “We are now in the process of working with these entities to request refunds for payment.”

Baldwin has gone to council meetings for some of the taxing entities and asked the council members to revoke the interest and penalties, including Woodway’s council meeting July 24. Woodway is among the entities that revoked its penalties against Oncor.

Baldwin told the Woodway City Council there was only one U.S. Postal Service employee at the post office where his company dropped off property tax checks Jan. 31 to be sent to several Texas counties. He said the envelopes containing the check sat for days or weeks in the post office unnoticed until they were finally found and delivered.

Riggs said his office received a check from Oncor around Feb. 23, three weeks after the ice storm. He said officials at the post office that handled Oncor’s checks told his office the county’s check had been processed two days before the tax office received it. A tax office staffer asked how long a mislaid envelope might normally wait in that post office before being processed and was told a few hours, two or three days at most, Riggs said.

Several other McLennan County taxpayers have also claimed the ice storm stopped the postal service from processing and delivering their check on time. On March 7, during one of its first meetings when the issue came up, the McLennan County Commissioners Court approved at least partial waivers for nine of the 12 taxpayers who submitted requests.